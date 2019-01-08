VALPARAISO — Even as Valparaiso seems to have shaken off the uneven play that characterized its nonconference slate, it can't stamp out the injury bug.
Valparaiso moved into first place in Missouri Valley Conference play at 3-0 with a 61-50 win over Bradley on Tuesday but lost leading scorer Ryan Fazekas to a sprained right ankle in the process.
“The one thing that we've been challenging our guys with is just maintaining a defensive mindset and maintaining some grit,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “I thought we guarded really, really well all night. ... I was proud of the guys that came in (for Fazekas) and did some things.”
Fazekas fell to the floor with just over 13 minutes remaining in the first half and remained there for the rest of Bradley's possession, until play stopped after a 3-pointer from Luuk van Bree. The redshirt junior forward from Chesterton limped to the bench under his own power before trudging to the locker room with assistant coach Todd Townsend and an athletic trainer.
John Kiser and Mileek McMillan stepped in for Fazekas and played clean basketball in 24 combined minutes, but neither brings Fazekas' scoring ability. Fazekas has won two straight MVC Newcomer of the Week awards and entered Tuesday averaging 13.3 points per game while shooting 43.4 percent from 3.
While Fazekas returned to the bench wearing a boot on his right foot, Lottich said he had “no idea” how much time Fazekas will miss.
“No one's gonna feel sorry for us,” Lottich said. “Injuries are a part of the game. They're a part of sports. … We've got able bodies, and their opportunities are gonna increase.”
The Crusaders now head on the road with their top offensive player's availability uncertain to face perhaps the MVC's two best teams in Southern Illinois and Loyola of Chicago. Fazekas' absence didn't affect Valparaiso against Bradley, however, as it outscored the Braves by 10 after his injury.
Valparaiso locked down on defense, cutting off seemingly every Bradley action. The hosts strung together an 18-2 run over 9:27 in the first half, and Valparaiso freshman Daniel Sackey stayed in front of Bradley leading scorer Darrell Brown, who finished with 14 points on 6 of 18 shooting.
Meanwhile, Valparaiso got out in transition thanks to Sackey's energy and speed. Sackey set up a big fast-break dunk for Javon Freeman-Liberty, then knocked down a 3 on the next possession to push Valparaiso's lead to 14 with just over six minutes remaining in the half.
“That's what Coach told me to do: Make sure I'm always keeping them on their heels, keeping them honest,” Sackey said. “I just told our guys in the huddle, 'OK, Ryan's down, now we've got to step up.'”
Bradley built momentum early in the second half as Valparaiso's offense started coughing the ball up, but junior center Jaume Sorolla bailed out the Crusaders. As Sorolla caught the ball at the top of the key with no options and the clock expiring, he unleashed what Freeman-Liberty called a “surprising” jumper that found the bottom of the net for his first career 3.
“Give them credit: They had some guys who aren't shooters make shots from 3 today,” Bradley coach Brian Wardle said. “They had some back-breaking shots that went in for them at the end of the shot clock.”
Valparaiso (10-6, 3-0) committed a season-high 18 turnovers, and Bradley (8-8, 0-3) got to within five late thanks to two timely hoops from van Bree.
Freeman-Liberty scored a game-high 17, but Bakari Evelyn put away the Braves. The redshirt junior nailed a long 3 then added an assist to Freeman-Liberty for a dunk that put the Crusaders up 55-45 with 1:29 left.