VALPARAISO — A slow start to the season for Bakari Evelyn looked like it was going to be even slower midway through Wednesday night’s contest against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.
The red-shirt junior guard entered the year as Valparaiso’s leading returning scorer (12.6 points per game) and Evelyn figured to be a focal point of the offense following the graduation of Tevonn Walker. Adding senior graduate transfer Deion Lavender into the mix allowed Evelyn to move off the ball where his perimeter shooting could be utilized at a higher rate.
Lavender did his part through the first four games of the year, piling up 23 assists and averaging 4.5 rebounds per game while providing a steadying force in the backcourt. Evelyn, however, struggled out of the gate this season and entered Wednesday night’s game shooting just 20.8 percent (5-24) from the 3-point line, the worst percentage for any Valparaiso player with a made 3-pointer this season.
Those struggles continued into Wednesday night when Evelyn missed his only shot — a 3-pointer — of the first half and went into the locker room with just one made free throw. Once in the locker room, something changed for the Detroit native and he came into the second half, and ultimately overtime, with a renewed mindset.
Evelyn knocked down a tying jumper with 11.9 seconds left in regulation and then he hit Valparaiso’s first basket of the overtime. When the dust was settled on Valparaiso’s 75-70 overtime win over the Cougars, Evelyn scored 15 of his team-high 16 points in the second half and overtime.
“Just continue to attack,” Evelyn said. “I haven’t been attacking with shots so much. Our coaches in the last couple games, my teammates, they’ve been encouraging me to attack.”
There’s a difference between encouraging a player to attack, and calling for a player in a shooting slump to take a key shot in a close game. That’s exactly what Lottich did late in regulation on Wednesday. With the Crusaders trailing 68-66 and the shot clock off, Lottich called for Evelyn to take a potential game-tying shot right out the timeout.
“We wanted to go quick and I told the guys that Bakari is going to make this shot,” Lottich said. “Bakari went quick and he got a good look, it was a tough look and he knocked it down.”
Evelyn had a chance earlier this season to send a game to overtime, but he missed a game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer against Indianapolis in Valparaiso’s lone exhibition game. When the game was on the line on Wednesday, Evelyn seized the moment and delivered his biggest shot of the season through the first five games.
“I’ve been playing bad, but (Coach Lottich) trusted me to take that last shot (of regulation),” Evelyn said. “He said I was going to make the shot. Saying those things continues to give me confidence to go out there and play great. Luckily some shots fell tonight.”
Still No Sorolla
The Crusaders were greeted by a welcome sight on Wednesday night as junior center Jaume Sorolla rejoined the team following his absence while rehabbing an ankle injury.
While Lottich said earlier in the week that he expected Sorolla to make his season debut on Wednesday night against the Cougars, the big man was in street clothes at the start of the game.
“It was a game time decision,” Lottich said. “The way I looked at it, if this were a Missouri Valley Conference game, (Sorolla) probably plays. He is moving great, practiced yesterday; definitely could’ve played, definitely wanted to play. It’s my call to keep him out for a little bit more rest. He’s right there. There were many times in the game where I was second guessing myself a little bit.”
Lottich added that junior guard Micah Bradford (back) experienced a setback after making his season debut against Monmouth and is out indefinitely.