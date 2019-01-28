VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso men’s basketball team is getting one of its stars back for Tuesday night’s Missouri Valley Conference tilt against Missouri State at the Athletics-Recreation Center. That still leaves coach Matt Lottich trying to figure out what to do to make up for the loss of his two other leading scorers.
Lottich confirmed on Monday morning that Derrik Smits missed Saturday’s game against Drake with a back injury, but Lottich expects to have the redshirt junior center back on the court against the Bears on Tuesday.
“I don’t expect (the injury) to be a lingering issue,” Lottich said later in the afternoon shortly before the Crusaders took the practice floor.
Smits practiced Monday, but was not made available to the local media in attendance.
The news on leading scorer Ryan Fazekas and the recently-injured Markus Golder wasn’t as positive.
Lottich doesn’t expect either player to be able to return Tuesday from their ankle injuries. Fazekas injured his right ankle against Bradley on Jan. 8 and has been sidelined for three weeks, progressing from crutches and a walking boot to just a walking boot. Lottich repeated Monday that Fazekas has been “progressing nicely,” a line he said multiple times last week.
The news was even more ambiguous on Golder. The athletic redshirt junior injured his left ankle early in Saturday’s loss to Drake and was later seen on crutches and in a walking boot on the sidelines.
Lottich didn’t give an updated diagnosis of the injury Monday, saying only that Golder wouldn’t play against Missouri State.
Fazekas (18 points), Golder (11) and Smits (10) all scored in double figures in Valparaiso’s 82-66 win over the Bears on Jan. 5.
Next man up
Bakari Evelyn, the only other Valparaiso player to notch double figures (13 points) against Missouri State earlier this season, went through a lengthy pre-practice shooting drill with assistant coach Todd Townsend on Monday afternoon.
Evelyn, who has been mired in a season-long shooting slump, played 32 minutes against Drake and will be expected to pick up some of the scoring load with Fazekas and Golder both sidelined against the Bears.
“It’s next man up,” Evelyn said. “We have to adjust and lock into offensive and defensive execution.”
Eron Gordon and Nick Robinson, two transfers who are sitting out this season due to NCAA transfer requirements, were dressed in practice uniforms. With limited healthy bodies in the program, practice became an all-hands-on-deck affair for the Crusaders.
“It’s really hard,” Lottich said. “You’ve got to break things down, but we’ve been going through it for a little bit now. We’ve got to get our guys feeling good, get them to understand our game plan when they take the floor.”
When asked if he’d ever experienced losing three top scorers as a coach or a player, Lottich offered a blunt response.
“There’s no script for it,” Lottich said. “You can’t prepare for it. No one can go through something like this and not be affected by it.”
Bradford done
One player that won’t be available Tuesday, and likely for the foreseeable future, is junior guard Micah Bradford. The Bradley-Bourbonnais product has missed all but three minutes against Monmouth in the third game of the season with a back injury.
Bradford has been a fixture on the sidelines at the ARC in street clothes this season. While the school has yet to make an official announcement concerning his status, Lottich set the record straight Monday.
“There’s been no conversation (about Bradford returning),” Lottich said. “It’s pretty safe to say that Micah is out for the year.”