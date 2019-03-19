VALPARAISO — Javon Freeman-Liberty started a virtual earthquake on Tuesday afternoon, and Bakari Evelyn delivered the aftershock.
Two of Valparaiso’s key players announced on Tuesday that they would be transferring away from the program, joining Derrik Smits, who announced on Monday that he was on his way out.
Like Smits, Evelyn enters the NCAA Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer and will have one year of immediate eligibility without having to sit out a year. While there was always a risk that graduated players such as Evelyn and Smits could leave, losing Freeman-Liberty is a significant blow to the Crusaders after the Chicago native delivered one of the finest seasons a freshman has ever had in a Valparaiso uniform.
Neither Freeman-Liberty nor Evelyn have decided on where they will play next season.
“I just wanted to reach my full potential and give myself an opportunity to better myself,” Freeman-Liberty said. “It was really toward the end of the season that I talked with my family, with my uncle (Marcus Liberty) and they said it was up to me whether I go or not. I told Coach (Matt) Lottich a couple days ago and he was shocked. It’s a chance for me to better myself.”
Freeman-Liberty scored 364 points in his lone season with the Crusaders, surpassing Bryce Drew in the season finale for the fourth-most in program history by a freshman. The Whitney Young product also added 60 steals, the most in program history for a freshman and third-most in a single season. His 142 rebounds were fifth-most by a freshman in program history.
“Javon wanted to see what else was out there,” former Illinois and NBA player Marcus Liberty said. “I told him the good and the bad. ‘Valpo has given you an opportunity,’ but in the back of his mind, Javon thought about high-majors. He felt a little bit that he didn’t get the looks in high school, but he did commit (to Valpo) early and then he had a good senior year. That had something to do with not getting the looks.”
Freeman-Liberty was heavily recruited by former Valparaiso assistant Emanuel Dildy last year before the latter left to take an assistant job at Northwestern. Freeman-Liberty said on Tuesday that he had a great relationship with Dildy and then-Valparaiso assistant David Ragland (now at Utah State). Both coaches left the program after Freeman-Liberty signed his National Letter of Intent.
“Javon was never thinking about transferring when he got to Valpo.” Liberty said. “It wasn’t until the end of the year when he sat down and he said that he just wanted to win games. What kid doesn’t want to try and make it to the NBA? The way the (transfer) system is setup now, it’s a lot easier to go than it was when I played. I thought about transferring from Illinois when I was there. Now you get five years to play four. He understands that he needs to get some weight on his body, so he’ll do that in his year sitting out.”
As the dust was settling on Freeman-Liberty’s decision, Evelyn came forward and told The Times that he was planning on transferring.
“In reevaluating the season and my three years being here, just progressing as a player and the injuries I’ve dealt with, the direction the team was heading in and talking with my family, we made the decision to move on for my final year,” Evelyn said.
Evelyn went on to say that all three exiting players were aware of the others’ decision and that all told Lottich within the last week.
“Of course we all talk. We’re on a team together,” Evelyn said. “We have an idea of what the other is thinking; bus rides together. At the end of the year these things get kind of tricky. All our decisions were individual. I can’t speak for the other two, but Smits and Javon leaving didn’t encourage me to stay.”
Evelyn has already transferred once as he started his collegiate career at Nebraska before sitting out the 2016-17 season at Valparaiso. The Detroit native averaged 12.6 points while starting all 32 games as a sophomore last season and big things were expected in his junior campaign. Evelyn never fully recovered from offseason ankle surgery and saw his production slip as he went from shooting 38.3 percent from the 3-point line to 30.6 percent this season. Evelyn started 14 of 32 games and averaged 8.4 points per game.
“The injuries and the timing of those really caused a rift,” Evelyn said. “We had to play different roles than maybe we were accustomed; that led to players not being confident.”
Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich has been unavailable for comment all week with the school saying that he has been on the road recruiting. Lottich said last week during a postseason media session that the team “didn’t have any scholarships available.” Now the Crusaders have three openings for the 2019-20 season.
Between 750 and 800 Division I players transferred each of the last two seasons, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman, who keeps a running list of transfers. ESPN analyst and former Central Connecticut State head coach Mark Adams wrote in a Facebook message to The Times that player retention poses one of coaches' biggest challenges.
While Adams wrote that he is "in no way familiar with this situation" and likes and respects Lottich, he also noted that, based on his coaching experience, "any coach who loses any player has to look in the mirror and ask how this happened."
Valparaiso director of athletics Mark LaBarbera told The Times that with how many players seek new teams each year, no transfers surprise him. LaBarbera said that the program is evaluating how to improve — the Crusaders have posted a combined 30-35 record the past two seasons.
"We have not lived up to our expectations the last few years," LaBarbera said.
Lottich released a statement through the school on Tuesday evening that didn’t mention any players by name.
“As we look forward, we recognize that over the last couple years, Valpo Basketball has fallen short of our goals and where we expect to be as a program," he said. "We strive to be a program where everybody’s primary focus – whether you’re a coach, a player, or a staff member – is the team’s success and is in alignment with the tradition of Valpo Basketball.
“We had discussions with members of the team after the season ended. Each looked at their individual situations, and some decided they can achieve their personal goals elsewhere. We are appreciative for what each has added to our program during their time at Valpo and wish them well. As we focus on returning to the tradition of Valpo Basketball, we’re anxious to get to work this spring with our returning players and to identify other young men who can help us achieve success moving forward and are excited to be at Valpo.”