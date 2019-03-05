VALPARAISO — When Valparaiso head coach Matt Lottich saw Javon Freeman-Liberty play for Whitney Young High School, he knew the guard could be a special defender.
Freeman-Liberty excelled in the offense-focused Chicago Public League, and Lottich referred to the freshman as “elite” on the defensive end earlier this season. On Tuesday, the Missouri Valley Conference announced Freeman-Liberty has been named to its All-Defensive and All-Freshman teams.
“It's just really great that the Missouri Valley Conference can accept my talent and give me these awards,” Freeman-Liberty said.
Freeman-Liberty ranks third among Crusaders with 10.9 points per game, has started all of Valparaiso's 31 contests and leads the MVC in steals (56). Lottich said he routinely assigns Freeman-Liberty to guard the opponent's top perimeter player.
Lottich said he felt Freeman-Liberty should have won the MVC's Defensive Player of the Year award, as well, which went to Drake forward Nick McGlynn. No other Crusaders earned recognition by the league.
“Javon's been our best defender,” Lottich said. “He was able to pick up concepts immediately. When you have concepts and discipline, and then you have natural instincts, that makes for a good defensive player.”