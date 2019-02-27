PEORIA — In a season of sporadic highs and frustrating lows, the Valparaiso University men’s basketball team hit rock bottom Wednesday night.
The Crusaders, needing a win against Bradley to keep hope alive of an opening-round bye at Arch Madness, shot a season-low 26.8 percent from the field and 9.1 percent from the 3-point line in a 67-42 loss to the Braves.
Valparaiso was playing from behind before the game even tipped off Wednesday as second-leading scorer Ryan Fazekas was back on the sidelines in street clothes. Lottich confirmed after the game that Fazekas broke his thumb and that the injury appears to be season-ending.
Fazekas made the trip to Peoria, but sat on the bench with his left thumb in a cast. Fazekas suffered an ankle injury against Bradley earlier this season and missed nine games before returning to action on Feb. 13.
It was Valparaiso’s lowest field-goal percentage in a game since the Crusaders shot 25 percent (13 of 52) against eventual national champion Michigan State in the first round of the 2000 NCAA tournament. The Crusaders delivered their lowest scoring output since they scored 41 points against Milwaukee in the quarterfinals of the 2017 Horizon League tournament.
“That was a good old-fashioned butt kicking,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “We didn’t execute defensively and they really got it going in transition. Couple that with what I would call a historically bad shooting night.”
The Crusaders then got a scare early in the game when Markus Golder appear to re-injure his ankle when he made a cut toward the basket. Golder fell to the ground and was slow getting back up the floor. The junior went into the locker room for several minutes before returning to the game. Golder missed six of his seven shots and had two points and four fouls in 21 minutes of action.
“The team’s been going through a lot,” Lottich said. “We went from getting our leading scorer back to having him be out again four games later. It was an emotional moment for our team. We can rise through it. We have a choice right now. We have a group of fighters.”
The Crusaders (14-16, 7-10) trailed 31-22 at the break and Javon Freeman-Liberty scored the first basket of the second half to cut the deficit to seven points. Bradley responded with 10 straight points to open up a 17-point lead before Valparaiso got its second basket of the half to fall through with 12:29 remaining. The Crusaders shot just 22.6 percent (7 of 31) in the second half and they missed 10 of their 11 3-pointers.
“We caught Valpo on a bad shooting night and I’d like to think we had a lot to do with that,” Bradley coach Brian Wardle said.
Nate Kennell led the Braves (17-13, 9-8) with 20 points while Elijah Childs added 18 points and eight rebounds. Derrik Smits led the Crusaders with 12 points and Freeman-Liberty added eight points and seven rebounds.
The Crusaders are now locked into playing on Thursday night at Arch Madness and will open the Missouri Valley Conference tournament against Indiana State in the first game of the night. Seeding won’t be determined until after Saturday’s regular-season finale against Evansville. The winner of Valparaiso and Indiana State will then meet the No. 1 seed in Friday’s opener at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
Indiana State swept the Crusaders in both meetings this season, winning 70-53 in Terre Haute on Jan. 23 and then beating Valparaiso 87-82 in overtime at the Athletics-Recreation Center on Feb. 13.