Valparaiso was named an All-Academic Team by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, once again.
Also, Brandon Ancona, Franklin Brozovich and Gabriel Carvajal were recognized at ITA scholar athletes.
Earlier, Ancona and Brozovich were named to the Summit League Commissioner’s List.
The ITA All-Academic Team award is open to any team with a cumulative grade point average of 3.20 or above. In order to earn ITA Scholar-Athlete status, a player must be a varsity letter winner, have a grade point average of at least 3.50 and have been enrolled at their current school for at least two semesters.