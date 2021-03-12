Merrillville grad Mileek McMillan, Daniel Sackey latest from Valpo to enter transfer portal

Sackey, a junior, started 22 games for Valparaiso this season and led the team with 87 assists and 31 steals, but struggled offensively, shooting just 33.8% from the field and 14.6% from the 3-point line. Both McMillan and Sackey have been part-time starters throughout their careers at Valparaiso, with McMillan starting all 34 games as a junior. Sackey started 64-of-92 games for Valpo.

The pair join senior Nick Robinson and sophomores Steven Helm (Valparaiso), Donovan Clay and Sigurd Lorange in the transfer portal. While not every Valparaiso player has made their intentions known for next season, senior Eron Gordon and freshman Sheldon Edwards did confirm to The Times that they are returning next season.

“That’s just how things go in college basketball,” McMillan said. “Some players feel like it’s not a fit for them. It’s all part of the business. I’ll put a list together, narrow some down and go from there. This is the first time I’ve ever transferred, so it’s all new to me.”