Merrillville grad Mileek McMillan, Daniel Sackey latest from Valpo to enter transfer portal

Now the Merrillville native and Valparaiso senior plans to spread his wings for his final year of college.
McMillan and Daniel Sackey both entered their names into the transfer portal on Friday afternoon, wrapping up a week in which four other Valparaiso players had already done the same.
“It’s a really unique situation,” McMillan said. “It’s almost as if I get a bonus year. I would’ve graduated anyway, so now I get an extra year. It’s actually kind of fun.”
McMillan started 13 games as a senior and averaged 3.4 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 24.5% from the 3-point line. He was named to the Missouri Valley Conference Most-Improved Team as a junior, but saw his numbers fall this season as he battled tendinitis throughout the year.
“I appreciate having the chance to play at Valpo for four years,” McMillan said. “I was blessed for the opportunity. I appreciate coach (Matt) Lottich and the staff and the fans in the community for welcoming me.”
Sackey, a junior, started 22 games for Valparaiso this season and led the team with 87 assists and 31 steals, but struggled offensively, shooting just 33.8% from the field and 14.6% from the 3-point line. Both McMillan and Sackey have been part-time starters throughout their careers at Valparaiso, with McMillan starting all 34 games as a junior. Sackey started 64-of-92 games for Valpo.
The pair join senior Nick Robinson and sophomores Steven Helm (Valparaiso), Donovan Clay and Sigurd Lorange in the transfer portal. While not every Valparaiso player has made their intentions known for next season, senior Eron Gordon and freshman Sheldon Edwards did confirm to The Times that they are returning next season.
“That’s just how things go in college basketball,” McMillan said. “Some players feel like it’s not a fit for them. It’s all part of the business. I’ll put a list together, narrow some down and go from there. This is the first time I’ve ever transferred, so it’s all new to me.”
While Robinson and McMillan were set to graduate and Helm was a walk-on, the departures of Sackey, Clay and Lorange now give Valparaiso three open scholarships for the 2020-21 season. Gordon could take one of those scholarships, but he’s also eligible for an expansion waiver given that the NCAA has allowed all players an additional year of eligibility this season.