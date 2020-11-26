Merrillville native Mileek McMillan continues to improve for Valparaiso

Through it all, McMillan has utilized the same work ethic that led his scoring average to jump from 2.2 points as a sophomore to 8.8 points last year, a jump good enough to earn McMillan a spot on the Missouri Valley Conference Most Improved Team.

“I stayed here in Valpo working out during all of it,” McMillan said. “I just wanted to get stronger every day. I was working for the Valpo Parks District and I just made sure to keep working out.”

Part of McMillan’s motivation stemmed from Valparaiso’s final game of the season. The Crusaders were one of a handful of teams that played in a conference title game last year as Valparaiso fell 80-66 to Bradley in Arch Madness on March 8. The sports world slowed to a halt just three days later.

“I’ve watched that game 15 times at least,” McMillan said. “The part that we can grow the most from is making sure we execute in crunch time. We need to be mentally tough and we know that game came down to offensive rebounds. People can say we weren’t attacking the zone, but it came down to offensive rebounds and not being mentally tough enough.”