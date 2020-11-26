Merrillville native Mileek McMillan continues to improve for Valparaiso

VALPARAISO — The time is now for Mileek McMillan and the Valparaiso men’s basketball team.
The Merrillville native isn’t worried about how the Crusaders were about to accept a berth to a postseason tournament last March only to have COVID-19 shutdown college basketball. He also isn’t worried about the NCAA granting all winter sports athletes an additional year of eligibility for next year, meaning he could return to Valparaiso for a fifth season in 2021-22.
The only thing that matters to McMillan is the game and time that is directly in front of him.
“I’m very fortunate to have a chance to play another year, but honestly, I haven’t thought that far ahead,” McMillan said. “I’m just trying to stay focused on what we have here at hand. We need to make sure we take care of this year first. Hopefully we can play enough games that we can get a run at the tournament again. We’ll see where it goes from there.”
The offseason and lead up to the 2020-21 college basketball season has been unlike any other in recent history. Team workouts in the spring evaporated and long summer hours in the gym playing pickup games never materialized. Once McMillan and his teammates returned to campus there was a sense of normalcy, but then multiple bouts of the program needing to quarantine derailed progress at every turn.
Through it all, McMillan has utilized the same work ethic that led his scoring average to jump from 2.2 points as a sophomore to 8.8 points last year, a jump good enough to earn McMillan a spot on the Missouri Valley Conference Most Improved Team.
“I stayed here in Valpo working out during all of it,” McMillan said. “I just wanted to get stronger every day. I was working for the Valpo Parks District and I just made sure to keep working out.”
Part of McMillan’s motivation stemmed from Valparaiso’s final game of the season. The Crusaders were one of a handful of teams that played in a conference title game last year as Valparaiso fell 80-66 to Bradley in Arch Madness on March 8. The sports world slowed to a halt just three days later.
“I’ve watched that game 15 times at least,” McMillan said. “The part that we can grow the most from is making sure we execute in crunch time. We need to be mentally tough and we know that game came down to offensive rebounds. People can say we weren’t attacking the zone, but it came down to offensive rebounds and not being mentally tough enough.”
Much has changed for the Crusaders since the Valley title game. Of the eight players who took the floor in that game, only five are still on the roster. Valparaiso has been infused with a string of new talent, including freshmen Sheldon Edwards and Jacob Ognacevic, two players that McMillan has taken under his wing.
“If I didn’t (guide them), I’d be selling them short,” McMillan said. “I have to let the know how things are going to be. I let them know if Coach (Matt Lottich) is coaching them hard, there’s a reason for it. I can’t wait to see which one of these guys can rise to the occasion and throw down when it’s time to play.”
While McMillan is comfortable with transitioning into a mentor role for the younger players on the team, Valparaiso’s lone true four-year player this season is also eager to make a big impact in leading the Crusaders on another deep Arch Madness run. After starting all 34 games he played as a junior, McMillan expects to take another leap forward when the Crusaders open the season at Vanderbilt on Friday night.
“Mileek was able to attack the offseason,” Lottich said. “One thing about Mileek is he bleeds brown and gold. He has a lot of pride in our program. He puts that first; it’s his natural character. He doesn’t fall victim to individual ego things. That’s exciting to have a senior that has had some success that really puts the team first. It really is the backbone of what this program is all about.”
