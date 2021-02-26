Merrillville native Mileek McMillan has grown up before Region's eyes at Valparaiso

VALPARAISO — Mileek McMillan’s maturation can be encapsulated with a viewing of his official Valparaiso roster photos over the last four years.
From a baby-faced freshman to the gradual growth of his hair as a sophomore and junior, to the fully evolved facial hair as a senior, the Merrillville native has grown up before the Region’s eyes.
If only the photos told half of the story.
“It’s been crazy,” McMillan said when asked to look back on his college career. “It’s just been a bunch of different experiences. There have been good times and bad times, but it’s been nothing but experiences. Valpo is basically where I grew up. It’s where I learned how life works.”
McMillan could potentially play the final two games of his career at the Athletics-Recreation Center this weekend as Valparaiso hosts Indiana State in the final series of the regular season. There is a chance that McMillan could return to college for one more season next year due to the NCAA granting an additional year of eligibility, but McMillan hasn’t made any decisions about his future quite yet.
“It’s not even on my mind right now,” McMillan said. “All of my focus is for getting my body right and working on what we have in front of us this season. Honestly, I haven’t even thought about it.”
McMillan has been going through ups and downs in his basketball career long before he stepped foot on Valparaiso’s campus. The Merrillville grad was cut from his seventh grade basketball team, relegated to the “B” team in eighth grade and sidelined by injury in ninth grade.
He began rounding into form as an upperclassman at Merrillville where he averaged nearly seven rebounds per game in his junior season when the Pirates went 22-2. He was still viewed as a raw prospect when he got to Valparaiso in the fall of 2017, but he worked his way into the starting lineup for the final 18 games of the year.
McMillan started the first game of his sophomore season and played a season-high 26 minutes in the next game against Western Kentucky, but playing time proved to be scarce throughout the year. McMillan never scored in double figures as a sophomore and while he blocked two shots in the season opener and the season finale, he struggled to become an imposing defensive force the rest of the season.
“There have been some situations where things haven’t always gone Mileek’s way, but he’s always battled back,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “When I think of someone that has embodied this program, I think of Mileek. I have greatly respected his resiliency and his ability to always put the program first, no matter the circumstance. Mileek truly bleeds brown and gold.”
McMillan started to find his groove as a junior, scoring in double figures in three of the first four games of the year as the 6-foot-8 big man started every game of the season. McMillan was named to the Missouri Valley Conference Most-Improved Team and he scored a career-high 20 points when he went up against a handful of Region products, including former Merrillville teammates D.J. Wilkins and Jonah Jackson, at Drake last season.
While he has enjoyed playing Drake twice a year and seeing guys that he grew up playing with and against, McMillan is thankful that he stayed close to home for college.
“It means a lot that I was able to do it here,” McMillan said. “I was able to play basketball basically in my backyard. For me to stay home, to stay here, to become a man here, it has made things easier being so close to my family.”
McMillan has had to lean on his family a lot this season as he struggled with an Achilles injury that led to tendinitis and aching knees. His scoring has plummeted from nearly nine points per game to just 3.7 points and the senior has knocked down just 13 3-pointers compared to 40 from a year ago.
For all the struggles that McMillan has gone through this season, he’s shown up each day to work on his body with the idea that better moments were coming. Those moments could be in St. Louis next week at Arch Madness.
“There were days that I couldn’t walk, let alone jump, run and cut,” McMillan said. “I’ve just been working on getting my strength back and getting that explosiveness back. Once I have that, I’ll be good to go. We’re definitely making the right strides right now. We know that we can get these two wins at home and get some momentum going into the tournament.”
Whatever happens over the next two weeks on the court, it will only serve to be another layer of lessons that McMillan has taken to apply off the court. The innocence of youth has long evaporated, but the love of the game has remained steadfast in the face of adversity.
“I still love this,” McMillan said. “But I’ve learned it’s definitely a job. It seems like everything in life is more of a business now than it ever has been before. I used to think everything was always sweet and easy. Birthdays were about shoes, clothes and video games. Now it’s a pack of t-shirts, some underwear and hygiene products. I’ve gotten older and I realize that everything is a bit more serious now, but I still have that sense of urgency that I’ve always had since I fell in love with the game."