Merrillville native Mileek McMillan has grown up before Region's eyes at Valparaiso

McMillan started to find his groove as a junior, scoring in double figures in three of the first four games of the year as the 6-foot-8 big man started every game of the season. McMillan was named to the Missouri Valley Conference Most-Improved Team and he scored a career-high 20 points when he went up against a handful of Region products, including former Merrillville teammates D.J. Wilkins and Jonah Jackson, at Drake last season.

While he has enjoyed playing Drake twice a year and seeing guys that he grew up playing with and against, McMillan is thankful that he stayed close to home for college.

“It means a lot that I was able to do it here,” McMillan said. “I was able to play basketball basically in my backyard. For me to stay home, to stay here, to become a man here, it has made things easier being so close to my family.”

McMillan has had to lean on his family a lot this season as he struggled with an Achilles injury that led to tendinitis and aching knees. His scoring has plummeted from nearly nine points per game to just 3.7 points and the senior has knocked down just 13 3-pointers compared to 40 from a year ago.