Nick Robinson claims Valparaiso gave 'play at DePaul or opt out' ultimatum; Matt Lottich says Crusaders have offered support

VALPARAISO — Nick Robinson has opted out of the remainder of the 2020-21 college basketball season.
The Valparaiso senior made the decision following the birth of his son, Noah, earlier this month and after conversations with Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich, where Robinson asserts he felt pressured to play in a game at DePaul or to opt out of the season.
In a letter addressed to “Crusader Nation” that Robinson shared with The Times, the Chicago native said he was prepared to return to the team after missing two games against Missouri State due to COVID-19 protocols. When Valparaiso added a nonconference game at DePaul, Robinson felt uneasy about playing in “a hot zone for COVID” and he informed Lottich that he wanted to sit out the game.
“(Lottich) told me that I had two options,” Robinson said in his letter. “To play against DePaul or opt out of the remainder of the season because he could no longer deal with my inconsistency. I was completely caught off guard by this statement as I have constantly kept him informed with my concerns, intentions and goals for the season.”
When reached by The Times on Friday morning, Lottich confirmed that there were ongoing conversations with Robinson about playing throughout the season and that he didn’t think any less of any individual who chose to avoid the risk of playing this season. Lottich confirmed that he’s spent much of the year having these conversations with different players on the team about playing under the looming shadow of COVID-19.
“There has been nothing but support on our end,” Lottich said. “We told him that there are avenues that he can take. This is a worldwide pandemic and there is some risk associated with that. We’ve followed what the NCAA has said. They gave everyone the year back and then they gave everyone the option to opt out. Nick has had a lot on his plate with being a new father. That’s a lot to consider.”
Once he felt pressured to choose between playing at DePaul and opting out of the season, Robinson decided to put his family first. With the NCAA granting an additional year of eligibility, Robinson has multiple options next season, which could include returning to Valparaiso, transferring to another school or moving on from college basketball and beginning a professional career. Lottich and Robinson both confirmed that Valparaiso will continue to honor Robinson’s scholarship this spring.
“It is clear that I thrive under pressure and would be able to manage any difficulty in scheduling (with) the new addition to my family,” Robinson said. “I felt my situation could be classified as ‘growing pains,’ rather than a perpetual problem that would result in my having to opt out of the season. However, I made the executive decision to put my family before any other priority, and, as such, must opt out.”
Robinson averaged 24.5 minutes in a sixth man role for the Crusaders this season and he was third on the team in scoring with 9.1 points per game. The senior was among the top statistical leaders in a variety of categories and his absence has been felt as Valparaiso is off to an 0-3 start in Missouri Valley Conference play. Robinson missed the final seven games of last season after dealing with a variety of injuries.
“Are we a better basketball team with Nick? Absolutely,” Lottich said. “This wasn’t the first time I had that conversation with him. For any team to be successful, everyone has to be all-in. There also needs to be some grace. The answer is, if you’re not comfortable is the opt-out, because there is some risk associated with playing. You either have to be committed to playing or not, and if the answer is not, I don’t think any less of it.”