Nick Robinson claims Valparaiso gave 'play at DePaul or opt out' ultimatum; Matt Lottich says Crusaders have offered support

“There has been nothing but support on our end,” Lottich said. “We told him that there are avenues that he can take. This is a worldwide pandemic and there is some risk associated with that. We’ve followed what the NCAA has said. They gave everyone the year back and then they gave everyone the option to opt out. Nick has had a lot on his plate with being a new father. That’s a lot to consider.”

Once he felt pressured to choose between playing at DePaul and opting out of the season, Robinson decided to put his family first. With the NCAA granting an additional year of eligibility, Robinson has multiple options next season, which could include returning to Valparaiso, transferring to another school or moving on from college basketball and beginning a professional career. Lottich and Robinson both confirmed that Valparaiso will continue to honor Robinson’s scholarship this spring.

“It is clear that I thrive under pressure and would be able to manage any difficulty in scheduling (with) the new addition to my family,” Robinson said. “I felt my situation could be classified as ‘growing pains,’ rather than a perpetual problem that would result in my having to opt out of the season. However, I made the executive decision to put my family before any other priority, and, as such, must opt out.”