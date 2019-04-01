College golf
Valparaiso in fifth: Freshman Garrett Willis shot a career-best 69 to lead the Valparaiso University men’s golf team on Day 1 of the Butler Spring Invitational hosted at Highland Golf and Country Club in Indianapolis.
Willis is tied for second after his 1-under round Monday.
The Crusaders finished the day fifth in the eight-team field with a 13-over 293.
Monday’s originally-scheduled morning round was cancelled due to cold and course conditions, but the afternoon round went on as scheduled as the tournament format was tweaked from 54 holes to 36.
College softball
VU splits doubleheader: Senior Jaymee Lawton hit a grand slam in the third inning and junior Jenna Edwards struck out 10 in a complete-game effort to lead the Valparaiso University softball team to a 5-2 victory over Missouri State in the nightcap Monday at the Valpo Softball Complex. The win was the 100th in the head coaching career of Kate Stake.
The two squads split Monday’s doubleheader, as Missouri State pitcher Steffany Dickerson threw a no-hitter in the Bears’ 6-0 win in the opener.
Valpo (11-14, 2-6 Missouri Valley Conference) plays at Illinois-Chicago on Wednesday.
Westphal Named MVC Newcomer of the Week: Valparaiso University freshman outfielder Jaina Westphal was named the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week in softball, the league announced Monday, after she connected on her third home run of the season last week against IUPUI.
In Valparaiso’s lone game last week, Westphal went 1-for-2 at the plate. Her one hit provided some key insurance in the 4-1 win: Westphal's two-run homer extended the lead from one run to three runs.
College sports
Crusaders student-athletes honored: Valparaiso University awarded 133 student-athletes with Presidential Academic Honors and handed out the Laurel Award at the 28th Annual Student-Athlete Presidential Academic Honors Banquet on Sunday evening.
Presidential Academic Honors are awarded to student-athletes who have earned a cumulative GPA of 3.25 or higher after at least two semesters at Valparaiso.
Men's soccer player Dylan Waugaman was presented with the annual Laurel Award, honoring the graduating senior student-athlete who achieved the highest cumulative grade point average.
Waugaman is on pace to graduate with a perfect 4.0 GPA as an accounting major.
Waugaman was joined by five other individuals who earned the Finishing at the Top honor this year, awarded to student-athletes who are seniors academically with a cumulative GPA of 3.9 or higher: volleyball and basketball player Katherine Carlson, cross country and track athlete Emma Chelsvig, baseball player Kevin Forde, women's tennis player Jordan Kopfer and men's golfer Mitchell Wittmann.