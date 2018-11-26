College volleyball
VU earns bid to postseason tourney: The Valparaiso University volleyball team advanced to the postseason for the first time since 2005 when it earned a bid to the 2018 National Invitational Volleyball Championship on Sunday. The Crusaders will travel to Miami (Ohio) and take on Ball State in the opening round of the tournament at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
"We are very excited to be playing in the postseason - it's been a long time coming," Valpo head coach Carin Avery said in a statement. "It's a great step for our program to play in this tournament. Congratulations to our senior class, because all of their hard work and dedication to this program has paid off. I'm so happy they get to experience a postseason."
Valpo enters the 32-team NIVC with a 25-10 overall record.
Valparaiso University
Pruess Named Associate A.D.: Valparaiso University athletic director Mark LaBarbera announced Monday that Sarah Pruess has been hired as associate director of athletics for compliance and will also serve as the Crusaders' senior woman administrator. Pruess, who will begin her duties on Friday, comes to Valparaiso after spending the last six years as associate director of athletics for compliance at St. Bonaventure University.
LaBarbera also announced that Erik Weiler has been promoted to associate director of athletics for internal operations. He spent the last two years as associate athletic director for facilities.
College basketball
IU Northwest's Roach reaches milestone: Grayce Roach, a senior from Hobart, became the third player in Indiana Northwest women's basketball history to reach 1,500 career points on Saturday in an 82-55 win at Cornerstone.
With 1,503 career points she ranks third on the all-time scoring list behind Sharon Houston (2,784) and Nicki Monahan (2,219).
College football
Notre Dame's Long among 5 Broyles finalists for top assistant: Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley and Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long are among the five finalists for the Broyles Award given to the nation's top assistant coach.
The other finalists are Army defensive coordinator Jay Bateman, Clemson co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Jeff Scott and Mississippi State defensive coordinator Bob Shoop.
Locksley is in his first season leading the top-ranked Crimson Tide's offense, which is second in the country in yards per play (8.04). Long has helped the put the third-ranked Fighting Irish in position to make the College Football Playoff for the first time, using two quarterbacks in Notre Dame's undefeated season.
The Broyles Award, named after the late longtime Arkansas coach Frank Broyles, will be awarded Dec. 4 in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Pro football
Girl shot 7 times at Indiana school performs at Colts game: A teenage girl who was shot seven times at a central Indiana middle school has performed with Indianapolis Colts cheerleaders.
Ella Whistler danced with the cheer squad at Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. The Indianapolis Star reports she also sang the national anthem with the school choir.
Whistler and teacher Jason Seaman were shot at Noblesville West Middle School in May by a 13-year-old boy who later admitted to the shooting. Whistler's family previously said she was shot in the face, neck and chest, and suffered collapsed lungs and several broken bones.
A judge ruled earlier this month that the boy should be held at a state juvenile detention center until he is 18 or deemed rehabilitated.
Whistler performed during the Colts' win wearing her Noblesville West uniform.
Sports movies
Indiana limestone quarry featured in movie gets filled in: An Indiana limestone quarry featured in the 1979 cycling movie "Breaking Away" has been filled in following years of safety concerns.
Sanders Quarry south of Bloomington was recently filled in, The Herald-Times reported. The iconic spot, which is also known as Rooftop, has seen issues with people trespassing in order to imitate scenes from the movie, according to law enforcement officials.
Three people have died in the past 25 years after jumping from the quarry's 65-foot-high ledges, said Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain. Nearby residents also complained about parking issues, break-ins and vandalism to cars, he said.
"I hadn't had a whole lot of complaints the past few years from business owners and property owners," he said. "Quarries were part of growing up in Monroe County. I swam in Rooftop a number of times, and in other quarries. It's one of those icons that are just as much a part of the county as the fish on top of the courthouse."
Indiana Limestone Co. began working with the Indiana State Police, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the Indiana University Office of Student Affairs and the Monroe County commissioners in 2015 to address the safety concerns.
Indiana Limestone made alterations to the area in 2016 to hinder access and discourage visitors, such as bulldozing trees and debris to the edge of the quarry and strategically placing boulders. The company declined to comment about the newly filled-in quarry.
Former Bloomington Mayor Mark Kruzan, who was an unpaid extra in the movie, which starred a young Dennis Quaid, said the closure of the quarry made him emotional.
"It's sad, but it's understandable," he said.