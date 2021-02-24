PAUL OREN: 5 nicknames Valparaiso should consider

Valparaiso Shield

We’ll get the simple and obvious choice out of the way first. When Valparaiso rebranded the look of its mascot in 2011, the school put a shield in the hands of the Crusader. The “Shield of Character” has become a guiding force for students, as they are given a pin during the opening convocation service each year. The shield stands for eight “unwavering values and distinguished characteristics” including empowerment. This choice would save Valparaiso a ton of money as they already use the branding all over campus.

Valparaiso Golden Knights

The school could go one step further and keep both the shield and the current mascot and simply change the name. This would be another cost-saving move as Valparaiso could dust off the Crusader costume as well as the giant inflatable mascot and just rebrand as the Golden Knights. If the school wanted to deviate from the look, it could change the color scheme. Former Valparaiso athletic director Bill Steinbrecher recently shared with me that he tried to change the school colors in the early 2000’s to the scarlet red and metallic gold used by the San Francisco 49ers. Steinbrecher even had hats made up and he was distributing them around campus before he was told by the administration to embrace the Brown and Gold.

Valparaiso DuneHawks