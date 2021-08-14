PAUL OREN: History shows Beacons will catch on as Valparaiso mascot while others cling to Crusaders

Valparaiso had just announced it was adopting Beacons as the school’s new nickname and Marovich had shirts to pass out with the new logo as well as an announcement to make.

“We have the honor of being the first team in Valpo history to compete as the Beacons,” Marovich said, referring to Friday’s home exhibition match against Western Michigan.

With that, the players jumped up and grabbed their new shirts. Some put them on immediately while others snapped photographs to share on social media. There was a genuine excitement in the room which reached a crescendo a few hours later when the players broke a practice huddle with “One, Two, Three, Beacons!”

The announcement wasn’t all sunshine and Beacon beams however. As Marovich and his staff sat down to lunch, they began looking at social media comments on the official Valparaiso Athletics feed. Scores of former athletes, including several that Marovich once coached, chimed in with vitriol that is normally reserved for Butler in these parts.

“Is this a joke ... Embarrassment ... Always a Crusader ... Garbage ... Trash ... Pathetic.”