PAUL OREN: History shows Beacons will catch on as Valparaiso mascot while others cling to Crusaders

I’m sitting in the lobby of the Sears Tower in the summer of 2009, just days before Chicago’s biggest skyscraper is set to change its name.
While waiting to be called in for a meeting, I hear a debate begin concerning the change to Willis Tower. As you might expect, Chicago locals felt some kind of way about changing the name of their beloved landmark.
A middle-aged man with a White Sox polo started to wax poetic about how the building would forever be known as the Sears Tower and he was resistant to the name change. Not able to help myself, I chimed in and asked the man where the Sox play their games. “Comiskey” he shot back with a nostalgic tone, as if saying the word conjured up images of Frank Thomas blasting 450-foot home runs throughout the 90s.
I then turned to his teenage son and asked where the Sox play their games. “The Cell” flew out of his mouth faster than Scotty Podsednik stealing a base in the 2005 World Series.
It’s funny how the same place can be different things to different people.
This story was circling my mind on Tuesday afternoon when I stopped by the Valparaiso University Harre Union for my annual preseason lunch with John Marovich and the women’s soccer team. Marovich was running a bit behind and his players were waiting patiently for him. When he arrived, the longtime coach came bearing gifts.
Valparaiso had just announced it was adopting Beacons as the school’s new nickname and Marovich had shirts to pass out with the new logo as well as an announcement to make.
“We have the honor of being the first team in Valpo history to compete as the Beacons,” Marovich said, referring to Friday’s home exhibition match against Western Michigan.
With that, the players jumped up and grabbed their new shirts. Some put them on immediately while others snapped photographs to share on social media. There was a genuine excitement in the room which reached a crescendo a few hours later when the players broke a practice huddle with “One, Two, Three, Beacons!”
The announcement wasn’t all sunshine and Beacon beams however. As Marovich and his staff sat down to lunch, they began looking at social media comments on the official Valparaiso Athletics feed. Scores of former athletes, including several that Marovich once coached, chimed in with vitriol that is normally reserved for Butler in these parts.
“Is this a joke ... Embarrassment ... Always a Crusader ... Garbage ... Trash ... Pathetic.”
There was anger about moving away from the Crusaders nickname, with athletes commenting what the name meant to them, and non-athletes responding in similar fashion. It’s not that being an athlete represented a firm line in the sand for support of the Crusader nickname or being a non-athlete represented unconditional support for the choice of Beacons, but it was clear there was unrelenting passion from both sides.
It’s funny how the same place can be different things to different people.
Much of my adult life has been spent around Valparaiso University and I’ve learned that nothing ever stays the same. Every year a new group of students descend upon the Region, eager to make their mark. They say “tradition never graduates,” but trends always change. Northsides was the busiest bar for Valpo students until suddenly it wasn’t. Phi Delta Theta was once the football fraternity until suddenly it wasn’t. The ValparaiZone was once filled with standing students until suddenly it wasn’t.
The life cycle of a college campus moves quickly. If something happens for two consecutive years, it has always been that way. If something hasn’t happened in two years, it never occurred.
The Crusaders meant something special for a long time at Valparaiso, and will continue to do so for many people. At the same time, the Beacons will now take that place for Valparaiso’s next generation.
It’s funny how the same place can be different things to different people.
Need some proof of that? Ask a kid where the Sox play after they win the World Series this year. Bet you don’t hear Comiskey or The Cell.
Paul Oren is a Times correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @NWIOren. The opinions are the writer's.