Pioneer Football League cancels fall season

VALPARAISO — Chris Duncan was days away from entering training camp as Valparaiso’s starting quarterback when word came down Thursday night that the 2020 fall football season had been put on hold.

Valparaiso coach Landon Fox informed the team in a video meeting hours before the Pioneer Football League announced Friday morning that the conference will not conduct league competition in 2020.

While Duncan wasn’t surprised by the news, it was still a jolt to the fifth-year senior.

“You could see it coming, but it was still really hard to hear,” Duncan said. “This is obviously a big deal, but now there are a lot of guys who have tough things to figure out.”

With no fall season to play and no goal of winning a conference title or making it to the FCS playoffs this season, Duncan knows it will require a lot of soul searching from older players on the team.

“The older guys are in a real tough position,” Duncan said. “We’re asked to go all-in with the possibility of not having any games. I think this could be great for the younger guys, who will get a feel for college football. It’s just tough for the seniors.”