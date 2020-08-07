You are the owner of this article.
Pioneer Football League cancels fall season
College football

Chris Duncan and Kyle Cartales

Valparaiso quarterback Chris Duncan hands off to tailback Kyle Cartales during a game last season against Central Connecticut State.

 Provided by Faith Huenecke

VALPARAISO — Chris Duncan was days away from entering training camp as Valparaiso’s starting quarterback when word came down Thursday night that the 2020 fall football season had been put on hold.

Valparaiso coach Landon Fox informed the team in a video meeting hours before the Pioneer Football League announced Friday morning that the conference will not conduct league competition in 2020.

While Duncan wasn’t surprised by the news, it was still a jolt to the fifth-year senior.

“You could see it coming, but it was still really hard to hear,” Duncan said. “This is obviously a big deal, but now there are a lot of guys who have tough things to figure out.”

With no fall season to play and no goal of winning a conference title or making it to the FCS playoffs this season, Duncan knows it will require a lot of soul searching from older players on the team.

“The older guys are in a real tough position,” Duncan said. “We’re asked to go all-in with the possibility of not having any games. I think this could be great for the younger guys, who will get a feel for college football. It’s just tough for the seniors.”

Fox and Valparaiso athletic director Mark LaBarbera are exploring the possibility of some intercollegiate competition, perhaps in the late fall or the spring.

“A full season in the spring is not realistic,” LaBarbera said. “You’d be playing eight or nine games, then taking a couple months off and coming back for a full season in the fall. There are some options we’re looking at.”

The Pioneer Football League spreads from coast to coast and travel concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic factored into the league decision to cancel the fall season.

LaBarbera didn’t cite financial concerns as one of the reasons, but did note that COVID testing for the entire athletic department in adherence with NCAA guidelines would cost the school close to $300,000.

Duncan is still planning on coming to campus next week and Fox is eager to get his team back on campus so they can begin building toward whatever form of competition may be in the future.

“We want to get our guys back here and we’ll treat this fall almost like a spring football practice time,” Fox said. “Anytime you can develop these guys together, it gives you a better chance of being successful.”

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

