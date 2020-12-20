Poor perimeter shooting dooms Valparaiso against Toledo

Ben Krikke was scoring inside at will on Saturday afternoon.
Eron Gordon was battling through traffic to get to the rim, and Donovan Clay was finishing through contact to get to the free throw line.
As good as Valparaiso was inside the arc against Toledo, it was that much worse from the perimeter. The Crusaders knocked down just 20% of their 3-point shots, while Toledo hit seven 3-pointers in the second half to pull away for a 71-57 win at Savage Arena in Ohio.
Valparaiso shot better than 50% inside the arc, but continually hoisted up 3-pointers against the Rockets. The Crusaders are shooting 27.2% from the perimeter this season, yet are taking more than 40% of their shots from long distance.
“We just didn’t make shots,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “We took the right ones, for the most part. There were a couple in there that just weren’t the right shot for an individual and weren’t the right shot for our team. We have to continue to preach that.”
The Crusaders (3-5) jumped out to an 8-3 lead, but that marked the largest advantage for either team in a back-and-forth opening 20 minutes that was played within a possession for the final 13:43 of the first half. Valparaiso continually found success when it moved the ball inside, but the Crusaders were hindered by missing 10 of their 12 3-point attempts in the first half.
The game continued to be a tight affair midway through the second half when Toledo knocked down three 3-pointers inside of two minutes as part of an 11-2 run to stretch its lead to double figures. The Crusaders battled back to cut the deficit to 59-54 with 3:36 remaining, but the Rockets (6-3) answered with an 8-0 run that was capped off by a 3-pointer from Spencer Littleson that put the game out of reach.
The Rockets shot 10 of 31 from the 3-point line and knocked down 17-of-23 free throws. Toledo came into the game having scored 80 or more points in three of its five wins.
“We’ve been challenging our guys to be good defensively,” Lottich said. “They are a high-powered offensive team. I liked our defensive numbers in the first half. We fouled a lot. You can’t give a referee an opportunity to make a call and we did that a lot today. We were really handsy.”
Clay led the way with 17 points, while Krikke added 16.
Fouls knocked out promising Valparaiso freshman Connor Barrett, who was limited to just 13 minutes and one assist. The sharpshooting newcomer didn’t register a shot attempt after scoring in double figures in three of four games since entering the starting lineup.
“Not having him out there hurt us,” Lottich said. “Some of those calls were tough, but again, he got a little handsy. We can’t give the refs the opportunity to make those calls.”
The Crusaders did get Mileek McMillan back in the lineup after the senior missed the last two games due to tendinitis. The Merrillville grad knocked down a 3-pointer and had two blocks in eight minutes.
“Mileek is obviously someone that we need,” Lottich said. “All four of his shoots had an opportunity to go in. They were the right shots. He’s an emotional spark for us and we need to get him back. We don’t want to push it too much. We need to take our time, but unfortunately, we don’t have a lot of time.”
Lottich appeared to shorten his lineup rotation on Saturday as sophomores Steven Helm and Sigurd Lorange remained on the bench along with freshman Sheldon Edwards. It was the first game of the year in which Edwards didn’t play. The freshman started the first two games of the season, but has seen his playing time go down over the last several weeks.
“We’re eight games in,” Lottich said. “I have a pretty good sample size of what guys can do. Now guys can earn more opportunities, but if you have an opportunity, you have to produce. If you don’t produce, someone else is going to get that opportunity. It doesn’t mean I’ve lost confidence in anybody. Right now we’re going with guys that have proven it a little bit more.”
Gallery: Purdue Northwest at Valparaiso men's basketball
VU/PNW, men'sw basketball
VU/PNW, men'sw basketball
VU/PNW, men'sw basketball
VU/PNW, men's basketball
VU/PNW, men'sw basketball
VU/PNW, men'sw basketball
VU/PNW, men's basketball
VU/PNW, men's basketball
VU/PNW, men's basketball
VU/PNW, men'sw basketball
VU/PNW, men's basketball
VU/PNW, men's basketball
VU/PNW, men'sw basketball
VU/PNW, men'sw basketball
VU/PNW, men'sw basketball
Gallery
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!