Poor perimeter shooting dooms Valparaiso against Toledo

The Crusaders did get Mileek McMillan back in the lineup after the senior missed the last two games due to tendinitis. The Merrillville grad knocked down a 3-pointer and had two blocks in eight minutes.

“Mileek is obviously someone that we need,” Lottich said. “All four of his shoots had an opportunity to go in. They were the right shots. He’s an emotional spark for us and we need to get him back. We don’t want to push it too much. We need to take our time, but unfortunately, we don’t have a lot of time.”

Lottich appeared to shorten his lineup rotation on Saturday as sophomores Steven Helm and Sigurd Lorange remained on the bench along with freshman Sheldon Edwards. It was the first game of the year in which Edwards didn’t play. The freshman started the first two games of the season, but has seen his playing time go down over the last several weeks.

“We’re eight games in,” Lottich said. “I have a pretty good sample size of what guys can do. Now guys can earn more opportunities, but if you have an opportunity, you have to produce. If you don’t produce, someone else is going to get that opportunity. It doesn’t mean I’ve lost confidence in anybody. Right now we’re going with guys that have proven it a little bit more.”