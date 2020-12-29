Positive COVID-19 results postpone Valparaiso women's opening MVC series against Illinois State

VALPARAISO — The Crusaders will not begin their Missouri Valley Conference season on time.
Valparaiso's women's team has positive COVID-19 test results among Tier I personnel, identified as "student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff," according to Valparaiso. The Crusaders were scheduled to open league play against Illinois State on Friday and Saturday, but that series is postponed and the league office will reschedule it for a later date.
The league has built in open weeks to allow for rescheduling series. Valparaiso is now scheduled to open its conference season Jan. 9-10 against Northern Iowa.
The Panthers will now play Illinois State, the league announced, on Friday and Saturday. UNI was slated to play Missouri State this weekend, but the Bears had to postpone due to positive COVID-19 results within their program.
Despite a 4-3 record, it was a great start to the season for the Crusaders, who scored Big Ten road wins against Illinois and Purdue. They also opened their home slate with a win against a previously unbeaten Xavier team. They also pushed Wisconsin to overtime.
Postponement of the women's series is the first on their side. The men's team has postponed five games, including its first two MVC series due to positive COVID-19 results among Tier I personnel.
Men's coach Matt Lottich told CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein the Crusaders hope to return to practice Monday.
The Valpo men's team postponed a nonconference game against Mount St. Joseph, originally scheduled for Dec. 21. The first league series slated for Monday and Tuesday against Bradley was postponed. The second conference series, slated for Saturday and Sunday against Illinois State was also postponed.