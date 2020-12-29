 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Positive COVID-19 results postpone Valparaiso women's opening MVC series against Illinois State
breaking urgent
COLLEGE BASKETBALL | COVID-19

Positive COVID-19 results postpone Valparaiso women's opening MVC series against Illinois State

{{featured_button_text}}
Athletics Recreation Center, Valparaiso University

Valparaiso women's and men's basketball programs are on hold due to positive COVID-19 test results within their respective programs.

 Provided by Valparaiso Athletics

VALPARAISO — The Crusaders will not begin their Missouri Valley Conference season on time.

Valparaiso's women's team has positive COVID-19 test results among Tier I personnel, identified as "student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff," according to Valparaiso. The Crusaders were scheduled to open league play against Illinois State on Friday and Saturday, but that series is postponed and the league office will reschedule it for a later date.

The league has built in open weeks to allow for rescheduling series. Valparaiso is now scheduled to open its conference season Jan. 9-10 against Northern Iowa.

The Panthers will now play Illinois State, the league announced, on Friday and Saturday. UNI was slated to play Missouri State this weekend, but the Bears had to postpone due to positive COVID-19 results within their program.

Despite a 4-3 record, it was a great start to the season for the Crusaders, who scored Big Ten road wins against Illinois and Purdue. They also opened their home slate with a win against a previously unbeaten Xavier team. They also pushed Wisconsin to overtime.

Former Denver transfers lead Valparaiso to foundational win at Illinois
Shay Frederick nets career-high as Valparaiso pushes Wisconsin to overtime in loss
Caitlin Morrison’s triple lifts Valparaiso over previously unbeaten Xavier
Shay Frederick battles back from COVID-19, emerges as Valparaiso's leader

Postponement of the women's series is the first on their side. The men's team has postponed five games, including its first two MVC series due to positive COVID-19 results among Tier I personnel.

Men's coach Matt Lottich told CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein the Crusaders hope to return to practice Monday.

Positive COVID-19 test results within Valparaiso program postpones series with Bradley
Valparaiso postpones second MVC series against Illinois State due to COVID-19

The Valpo men's team postponed a nonconference game against Mount St. Joseph, originally scheduled for Dec. 21. The first league series slated for Monday and Tuesday against Bradley was postponed. The second conference series, slated for Saturday and Sunday against Illinois State was also postponed.

Gallery: The top 10 Valpo men's basketball players of the 2010s

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Paul Oren discusses Valpo’s 56-51 loss to Loyola of Chicago

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts