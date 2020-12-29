Positive COVID-19 results postpone Valparaiso women's opening MVC series against Illinois State

VALPARAISO — The Crusaders will not begin their Missouri Valley Conference season on time.

Valparaiso's women's team has positive COVID-19 test results among Tier I personnel, identified as "student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff," according to Valparaiso. The Crusaders were scheduled to open league play against Illinois State on Friday and Saturday, but that series is postponed and the league office will reschedule it for a later date.

The league has built in open weeks to allow for rescheduling series. Valparaiso is now scheduled to open its conference season Jan. 9-10 against Northern Iowa.

The Panthers will now play Illinois State, the league announced, on Friday and Saturday. UNI was slated to play Missouri State this weekend, but the Bears had to postpone due to positive COVID-19 results within their program.