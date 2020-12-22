Positive COVID-19 test results within Valparaiso program postpones series with Bradley

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso’s basketball season has been paused due to positive COVID-19 test results within the program.

The school announced on Tuesday night that all team activities have been halted, including the opening Missouri Valley Conference series against Bradley which was to be held at the Athletics-Recreation Center Dec. 28-29.

The school didn’t specify who tested positive for COVID-19, stating only that the positive results were among “the team’s personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff.”

Valparaiso had previously canceled its final nonconference game of the season, which was to be held on Monday against Mount St. Joseph.

The Crusaders had two other nonconference games canceled earlier this season, including home games against Trinity International and Eastern Michigan.

The games against Bradley are expected to be made up later this season with the Valley in charge of the makeup dates.

Valparaiso’s next scheduled game is the first of a two-game series at Illinois State on Jan. 2.

