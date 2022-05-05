Purdue Northwest softball bows out in GLIAC semis.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Valpo splits doubleheader: In their final regular season series of the regular season, the Beacons split Saturday's double header against Evansville in a pair of low-scoring affairs. Valparaiso took Game 1 by a score of 5-1, jumping on the board early with a pair of runs in each of the first two innings. Easton Seib pitched a complete game, allowing a single, unearned run on four hits and two walks. Game 2 saw the Beacons' pitching staff continue to thrive, but the bats couldn't answer the call as Valparaiso fell, 2-1 in extra innings. The series rubber match is set for Sunday at noon.

PNW falls in GLIAC semis: It looked as if the Pride might make some noise in the GLIAC Tournament on Saturday. In its first game of the day the No. 5 seeded Purdue Northwest moved past the No. 4 Northwood, 9-4, advancing to the semifinal round later in the afternoon. Saturday afternoon didn't go as well for the Pride. The top-seeded Grand Valley State beat PNW, 5-2, to advance to the conference title game. The Pride mounted a brief fifth-inning comeback attempt, plating both of their two runs but failing to close the gap any further.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Beacons drop two to Dallas Baptist: In a Missouri Valley Conference matchup, Valparaiso lost twice, unable to get its bats going. In Game 1, the Beacons scored in the first inning, getting off to a 1-0 lead. It was the only run they would score, however, falling 5-1 despite outhitting DBU. Game 2 was a similar story for the Beacons who again couldn't find a grove on offense. The Patriots blanked Valparaiso, winning 3-0 and surrendering just two hits to Beacon bats.

MEN'S GOLF

PNW golfer plays at NCAAs: Purdue Northwest golfer Alex Bishop wrapped up his play at the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional on Saturday. The Beacons golfer—competing as an individual—finished at 16-over par across his three rounds. A 77 on Saturday moved Bishop up the leaderboards, finishing tied for 69th in the field. The top two golfers advance to the NCAA finals.

