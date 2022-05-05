 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Purdue Northwest softball bows out in GLIAC semis.

  • 0
Valparaiso softball

Valparaiso's Brittany Anderson makes a play at first base in 2021.

 Provided

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Valpo splits doubleheader: In their final regular season series of the regular season, the Beacons split Saturday's double header against Evansville in a pair of low-scoring affairs. Valparaiso took Game 1 by a score of 5-1, jumping on the board early with a pair of runs in each of the first two innings. Easton Seib pitched a complete game, allowing a single, unearned run on four hits and two walks. Game 2 saw the Beacons' pitching staff continue to thrive, but the bats couldn't answer the call as Valparaiso fell, 2-1 in extra innings. The series rubber match is set for Sunday at noon.

PNW falls in GLIAC semis: It looked as if the Pride might make some noise in the GLIAC Tournament on Saturday. In its first game of the day the No. 5 seeded Purdue Northwest moved past the No. 4 Northwood, 9-4, advancing to the semifinal round later in the afternoon. Saturday afternoon didn't go as well for the Pride. The top-seeded Grand Valley State beat PNW, 5-2, to advance to the conference title game. The Pride mounted a brief fifth-inning comeback attempt, plating both of their two runs but failing to close the gap any further.

People are also reading…

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Beacons drop two to Dallas Baptist: In a Missouri Valley Conference matchup, Valparaiso lost twice, unable to get its bats going. In Game 1, the Beacons scored in the first inning, getting off to a 1-0 lead. It was the only run they would score, however, falling 5-1 despite outhitting DBU. Game 2 was a similar story for the Beacons who again couldn't find a grove on offense. The Patriots blanked Valparaiso, winning 3-0 and surrendering just two hits to Beacon bats.

MEN'S GOLF

PNW golfer plays at NCAAs: Purdue Northwest golfer Alex Bishop wrapped up his play at the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional on Saturday. The Beacons golfer—competing as an individual—finished at 16-over par across his three rounds. A 77 on Saturday moved Bishop up the leaderboards, finishing tied for 69th in the field. The top two golfers advance to the NCAA finals.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former Valpo punter gets NFL workout

Former Valpo punter gets NFL workout

Inside sports digest: Indiana women add a former Ms. Basketball, a former Valparaiso punter gets an NFL shot, the RailCats round out their coaching staff, and Valparaiso inks an extension with women's volleyball coach, Avery.

Watch Now: Related Video

Seahawks and Buccaneers to play NFL's first regular season game in Germany

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts