VALPARAISO — Bob Modesto craved a new challenge.
After five straight state appearances as Munster's girl's tennis coach from 2004-09, Modesto walked away. As Director of Tennis at the Northwest Athletic Club in Michigan City, Modesto waited for a chance to coach college tennis.
Not NAIA, Division III or even Division II. Modesto wanted a job at the highest level.
Now, he has it. Valparaiso University announced Modesto as its new women's tennis coach Friday.
“After having that level of success (at Munster), I did not have any interest of coaching at the high school level,” Modesto said. “So for this opportunity to present itself, it has just been a dream. It's a dream come true, a goal for many years.”
When Modesto learned Valparaiso coach Tammy Cecchini was leaving – Cecchini's husband, Dave, was the Crusaders' football coach and jumped to Bucknell in February – he moved right away. He emailed director of athletics Mark LaBarbera within 24 hours to express interest and was the first candidate to reach out.
It was a natural fit, as Modesto's youngest daughter, Meg, was amid her senior season for the Crusaders. Modesto said he knows each returning player on a first-name basis, and he's familiar with their games.
Modesto and LaBarbera met once in March and once more in recent weeks. LaBarbera asked Modesto why he hadn't applied for the job previous times it had opened, and that's when Modesto knew he had a good shot.
“What really stood out with him when we talked was that he has a really clear vision for what our women's tennis program can be,” LaBarbera said. “It's not often that you can get a coach who has that clear of an understanding and that clear of a vision and plan to move it forward.”
Modesto has never coached college tennis. He has, however, coached numerous Division I recruits, including his three daughters – aside from Meg, Maureen played at Missouri and Bobbi at IUPUI. Under Modesto, future Coastal Carolina and Bowling Green player Mary Hill was the first Region girl to win the state singles title in 2009.
LaBarbera said he isn't concerned about Modesto's lack of college experience; Modesto said the game isn't much different and that recruiting would be the biggest adjustment. Men's golf coach Dave Gring and women's golf coach Jill McCoy are on their first college jobs, too, and LaBarbera said he's happy with both.
Modesto and LaBarbera believe the former's experience with his daughters' recruitments will make that particular transition an easy one.
“He hasn't coached college before – yeah, I understand that,” LaBarbera said. “It has worked well other places, and I just don't see any reason why it won't work here.”
In the 26 years since Modesto first became a pro at Match Point Tennis Club in Griffith, he hasn't done much losing. Aside from his Munster teams that churned out Division I recruits, he also coached Homewood-Flossmoor (Ill.) to seven straight state title appearances.
Modesto said his first priority is to establish a winning mentality. The Crusaders went 3-18 this past season and didn't beat a Division I opponent.
The plan is to utilize more match play in practice and fewer drills, but the man who once played tennis for 365 days straight said it'll take more than talent to win consistently. Valparaiso will need dedication and determination, too.
“If you play every day for 365 days, on the days that you win, you sleep better, the food tastes better, the day is better,” Modesto said. “On the day that you lose, it's like, losing sucks. It's just not a good day.
"That's what you want to instill in the team: Winning is fun. We want to get in the habit of winning, and we want to work hard enough that we feel like we deserve the right to win.”