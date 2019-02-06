Valparaiso University football coach Dave Cecchini has accepted the same position at Bucknell, according to a report by FootballScoop.com.
A Valparaiso spokesman declined comment, while athletic director Mark LaBarbera didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Crusaders posted a 17-38 record in Cecchini's five years at the helm, and he led Valparaiso to its first winning record since 2003 with a 6-5 season in 2017.
Much of Cecchini's tenure, including 2018, was marked by injuries. Projected starting quarterback Jimmy Seewald played in just four games during Valparaiso's 2-9 season in 2018 after passing for 2,602 yards and 18 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2017.
The news of Cecchini's departure comes on college football's National Signing Day.
Bucknell coach Joe Susan stepped down on Jan. 14 after a 1-10 season in 2018.
