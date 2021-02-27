Reserves help Valparaiso clinch Arch Madness bye

VALPARAISO — Zion Morgan just wanted to play basketball.
While both Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich and star sophomore Ben Krikke both referred to Friday’s blowout loss to Indiana State as an embarrassment, Morgan relished the chance to get back on the floor and turn the page on Saturday.
The fifth-year senior did just that along with the rest of the second unit, as Valparaiso’s reserves scored a season-high 49 points in a 70-58 win over the Sycamores that clinched a first-round bye in next week’s Missouri Valley Conference tournament in St. Louis.
Morgan finished with 15 points, five rebounds and five assists.
“I don’t even remember yesterday,” Morgan said. “What happened yesterday? I don’t remember it. That’s how you get to today. It’s basketball. You’re going to have good days and you’re going to have tough days. We came to play today.”
Saturday’s regular-season finale looked like it was going to have some rollover from Friday’s 58-43 loss against Indiana State after Valparaiso was held scoreless for the first four minutes. Reserve freshman Jacob Ognacevic connected on a 3-pointer with 15:58 remaining in the first half for Valpo’s first points of the game. The basket jump started a 17-0 run that gave Valparaiso the lead for good.
“Our second unit, we go really hard every day in practice,” Ognacevic said. “We really mesh well together. Once we’re on, we’re really dangerous. We just have to keep that consistency going.”
Ognacevic led Valparaiso (10-17, 7-11) with 19 points, while Goodnews Kpegeol delivered his best game in a Valparaiso uniform with a career-high 12 points and 11 rebounds, including 10 in the first half. The performance came after Lottich pulled Kpegeol from Friday’s game after just 81 seconds on the court.
“If I’m worried about yesterday, I can’t come out and do what I did today,” Kpegeol said. “Every day is a new opportunity.”
Valparaiso’s lead ballooned to 28 points midway through the second half before the Brown and Gold had to hold on for dear life to avoid once again playing on Thursday night at Arch Madness. The Sycamores (14-9, 11-7) cut the deficit all the way down to 60-52 before Krikke, Morgan and Ognacevic combined on a 7-0 run over the next 70 seconds to ice the victory.
With the victory, Valparaiso finished in a tie for fifth place in the Valley with preseason favorite Northern Iowa and Evansville. The Purple Aces swept both teams during the regular season to earn the fifth seed in next week’s conference tournament. Valparaiso split the series with the Panthers this season and won a tiebreaker for the sixth seed based on its victory over second-place Drake earlier in the year.
Valparaiso will take on No. 3 Missouri State in the final game of the quarterfinals on Friday night in St. Louis. This season marks the first time in the four years that Valpo will avoid playing on Thursday night.
“It was a little fuel to our fire,” Morgan said. “Our problem now, there was a clear difference between last night and tonight. Our problem is how to keep that fire ignited. (Conference seeding) was motivation for sure. You haven’t seen anything yet.”