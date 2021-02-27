Reserves help Valparaiso clinch Arch Madness bye

Ognacevic led Valparaiso (10-17, 7-11) with 19 points, while Goodnews Kpegeol delivered his best game in a Valparaiso uniform with a career-high 12 points and 11 rebounds, including 10 in the first half. The performance came after Lottich pulled Kpegeol from Friday’s game after just 81 seconds on the court.

“If I’m worried about yesterday, I can’t come out and do what I did today,” Kpegeol said. “Every day is a new opportunity.”

Valparaiso’s lead ballooned to 28 points midway through the second half before the Brown and Gold had to hold on for dear life to avoid once again playing on Thursday night at Arch Madness. The Sycamores (14-9, 11-7) cut the deficit all the way down to 60-52 before Krikke, Morgan and Ognacevic combined on a 7-0 run over the next 70 seconds to ice the victory.

With the victory, Valparaiso finished in a tie for fifth place in the Valley with preseason favorite Northern Iowa and Evansville. The Purple Aces swept both teams during the regular season to earn the fifth seed in next week’s conference tournament. Valparaiso split the series with the Panthers this season and won a tiebreaker for the sixth seed based on its victory over second-place Drake earlier in the year.