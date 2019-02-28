It’s no secret that injuries have helped tank Valparaiso University’s 2018-19 men's basketball season. The Crusaders would be wise to make sure that doesn’t happen again.
This isn't necessarily about avoiding injuries — although coach Matt Lottich has admitted he wonders if the team can do more to prevent them. It’s about treading water when they hit.
During Missouri Valley Conference play, Valparaiso's starters have lost a combined 12 games due to injury, tied for the league's second most. Aside from Ryan Fazekas’ nine-game absence due to a sprained ankle and another game missed thanks to a broken left thumb, Markus Golder sat two games with an ankle injury of his own. Derrik Smits missed one with a bad back.
The two teams with luck equal to or worse than Valparaiso’s? League leaders Drake and Loyola Chicago. Drake played just one MVC game with standout point guard Nick Norton before he injured his left knee, and the Ramblers have completed two stints without Lucas Williamson due to a right hand injury.
The Crusaders’ downturn remains inextricably linked to their transformation into the walking wounded, but the Bulldogs and Ramblers are showing that injuries don’t have to kill seasons.
Meanwhile, Valparaiso is 3-7 without Fazekas this season and 11-9 with him. With Fazekas in the lineup, the Crusaders scored 67.7 points per game and shot 33.2 percent from 3 as a team, disregarding two non-Division I games.
Without him? Only 57.5 points per game on a measly 27.7 percent from deep. Only East Carolina, Jackson State and Rhode Island have shot the 3 worse than that over the course of the whole season.
For Crusaders fans who may struggle with insomnia, all they had to do was watch Valparaiso’s losses to Drake and Evansville, among others, to fall right asleep. The problem isn’t just that the Crusaders have struggled without Fazekas; it’s the degree to which the offense has dropped off. If Valpo could just score at a merely below-average clip without him, it likely wouldn’t be playing on Thursday night at Arch Madness next week.
There’s little evidence the issue relates to the team’s mentality. Lottich, Fazekas, Deion Lavender and others insisted the Crusaders had one more run in them as recently as last week. Fazekas went above and beyond during his recovery, putting off surgery and rehabbing with athletic trainer Zach Creighton seven days a week. He said he was still in pain once he returned to game action but opted to fight through it.
Valparaiso returns nearly its entire roster next season and adds potential impact transfers Eron Gordon and Nick Robinson, from Seton Hall and St. Joseph’s, respectively. Based on their talent, the Crusaders will be among the MVC favorites heading into next season.
"Injuries are a part of basketball," Fazekas said last week. Valparaiso knows this, as Lottich has gone to great lengths not to make “excuses” for his team’s recent failures. The Crusaders are unlikely to win the MVC next year, however, if they can’t cultivate other options on offense in the event Fazekas, Gordon, Javon Freeman-Liberty or any other key piece misses extended time.
A crucial offseason approaches. The Crusaders need to dedicate as many resources as possible to grooming Robinson, Gordon and Freeman-Liberty to function as go-to scorers if necessary. If none of those three can capably take up that role, then that’s a recruiting and team-building disappointment.
It’s important to note that this could easily happen. It might even be likely. Robinson in particular was an efficient scorer in the Atlantic 10, so why wouldn’t he be next season with a year off to improve?
Fazekas has sustained serious injuries in each of his last two college seasons. If he does so again, Valpo needs fall-back options. Otherwise, the Crusaders will experience March Sadness once more.