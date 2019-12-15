VALPARAISO — When Valparaiso senior forward Ryan Fazekas went down trying to take a charge on Nov. 9 and grabbed his left wrist, memories of last season returned.
The Crusaders fell apart when Fazekas suffered a significant ankle sprain last winter, falling toward the bottom of Division I in multiple offensive statistics.
Valpo had just earned a rousing home win over Mid-American Conference West Division favorite Toledo, and fortune already started to turn in only its second game. It seemed the Crusaders would have to slog through the nonconference season, and perhaps more, without its best shooter.
Except it hasn't been a slog at all. Valparaiso is 4-3 against Division I competition since Fazekas was injured, including a decent neutral-site win over Grand Canyon, an impressive home blowout victory against Central Michigan and an overtime loss to American Athletic Conference power Cincinnati.
In this space last season, I wrote that Valparaiso's failure to cobble together an adequate offense without Fazekas couldn't extend into this season in case he missed time again.
While the Crusaders still have a minimum of three games left without Fazekas, coach Matt Lottich and his staff deserve credit for the offensive improvement this season. And the players should be praised for developing their skill.
After finishing 298th in Ken Pomeroy's offensive efficiency rating last year with Fazekas playing 18 of 33 games, Valpo is a much more respectable 187th now with the Marquette grad having missed eight of 10 contests and counting.
“I think we're doing a better job of just being harder to guard,” Lottich said. “We're getting a lot of easier baskets and we're turning turnovers into points, and we've done that pretty consistently all year.”
“... I think we've got a different team. It's hard to compare teams. The previous year, we were playing with traditional centers and more back-to-the-basket guys. Now, we've got five guys that can dribble, pass and shoot pretty much all the time on the court, and that makes offense easier.”
While replacing last year's big centers, Derrik Smits and Jaume Sorolla, hurts Valpo's defense at the rim, Mileek McMillan adds a shooting threat in exchange. But perhaps the most pleasant surprise has been the two players stepping in for Fazekas: freshman Donovan Clay and senior John Kiser.
Clay has started every game since Fazekas got hurt. When he entered the lineup, he had just two real college games under his belt. He doesn't bring Fazekas' shooting, but his length and athleticism disrupt opposing offenses and have helped him shoot 64% from 2-point range. Clay is a weapon in the open court and is hard to deter at the rim.
“At the beginning, it was hard,” Clay said. “I'm really getting used to it and the college life and adapting, especially from school to basketball. On the court, just listening to the older people on the team. I can go a long way from listening.”
Kiser has been just as important. He has always brought toughness and hustle, but this year opponents have to respect his range — he's 6 of 13 from 3 after shooting 27% from deep last year.
Lottich said the team spent a ton of time in the offseason shooting, and for Kiser, at least, it's paying off. Kiser might not have Fazekas' quick-fire ability, but he has taken advantage of his chances so far.
“I guess I took over that part of his game,” Kiser laughed. “I just think I'm shooting confident and not really thinking about it.”
Valpo embarks on a three-game road trip starting with a game at Charlotte on Monday, and the Crusaders can clinch a winning nonconference record with just one more victory. They'll stay in North Carolina for a game at High Point on Wednesday before jetting to Little Rock, Arkansas, to face the 9-1 Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday.
Lottich said Fazekas won't play on the trip. Based on the strides Valpo has made this fall, however, that isn't a huge concern.
“I think the biggest thing from last year to this year is this year we know he's out but we don't really dwell on the fact that he's out,” sophomore point guard Daniel Sackey said. “Last year, I feel like it was more so, 'Oh my gosh, he's out. What are we gonna do?' Like, panic mode. … A lot of guys have stepped up, so I think that's a very positive thing to take from it.”