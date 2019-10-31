VALPARAISO — Deep amid Valparaiso's frustrating 2018-19 season, I got into a habit while covering games at the Athletics-Recreation Center that spoke to the team's struggles.
Before each game, I arrived early, ate dinner and then headed up to my perch above the lower bowl about 30 minutes before tip. But before I walked out the media room door, I grabbed one can of Mountain Dew for later on. Unfortunately, I always needed it.
I'm not a big caffeine drinker — perhaps two cups of coffee per week, but with Valparaiso at one point scoring under 60 points in four straight games, I needed the pick-me-up. I could only watch the Crusaders play at a snail's pace and brick jumpers for so long before getting drowsy.
Chances are, Valpo will be improved this season. In particular, coach Matt Lottich and his staff have constructed a roster with players who fit much better offensively. There needs to be a tactical change too, though — the Crusaders need to play fast.
Last season, Valpo ranked 300th of 353 Division I teams in statistician Ken Pomeroy's pace rankings. With two plodding 7-footers in the rotation in Derrik Smith and Jay Sorolla, that wasn't a surprise. Valpo needs to crank that number up to at least Division I average this season.
The fans need it. And besides, transition offense provides more points per possession than in the half court for nearly any team at any level of basketball. It's the reason NBA teams play so fast nowadays.
Valpo ranked 291st in Pomeroy's offensive efficiency rating last year. Overall, the Crusaders posted a 50.5 effective field-goal percentage, which accounts for the extra value of 3-pointers, per hoop-math.com. In transition, that figure rocketed up to 60.2 percent. While Valpo's halfcourt numbers aren't publicly available, those two values mean the Crusaders shot in the 40s when facing a set defense.
The Crusaders have the personnel — a smaller team with quick, athletic guards like Javon Freeman-Liberty, Daniel Sackey and Zion Morgan plus shooters like Ryan Fazekas and Eron Gordon — to run and gun. Doing so would take pressure off the point guards to initiate against set defenses that have time to consider the scouting report and which shooters to help off of.
Lottich, who rarely offers specifics about strategy, didn't fully commit to pumping up that No. 300 ranking. He did, however, say Valpo doesn't want to grind the shot clock all the way down and that playing faster could help address Valpo's turnover woes. Lottich's 2017-18 Valpo team played at Division I's No. 90-ranked pace, so he has shown a willingness to adjust.
Lottich said if the Crusaders shoot early in the shot clock, they can't throw a bad pass or lose the ball. Per Pomeroy, Valpo committed turnovers on a higher percentage of its possessions than any Missouri Valley Conference team during league play last season.
Fazekas — immune to the basketball coach paranoia virus — was more open about style of play. He has already reaped the benefits in a preseason matchup against Cedarville University and a scrimmage against Illinois-Chicago.
“Definitely, I think we'll play faster,” Fazekas said. “Part of it is our defensive approach to it. We want to speed teams up, and when you do that, you tend to play faster. You're gonna get turnovers, play in transition a lot. I think that is a goal of ours, to play faster, but we've also worked on the halfcourt stuff, and we're pretty comfortable running our stuff in the halfcourt.
“Even in the two scrimmages we just played in, I was getting a lot of open 3's. Just because of our defense and when we're in transition, it's hard to guard. All the focus is on the ball, and then I kind of just weasel my way into open shots and it's a free shot.”
If that pans out, it's good news for Valpo fans in more ways than one. Certainly it's more fun to watch fast-paced basketball, but it should also lead to more wins with this particular roster.
Based on the last two seasons, I couldn't blame Crusaders fans who scheduled nap time during each of the 31 regular-season games this year. But this time around, they shouldn't need it.