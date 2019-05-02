It's unclear exactly how it happened. In many ways, it's a bit of a shock. It's also undeniable.
Valparaiso's offseason — which featured six players declaring their intent to transfer — has become a success. The Crusaders are one piece away from fielding a Missouri Valley Conference contender. And they don't have to look far for that piece.
Star guard Javon Freeman-Liberty announced Thursday that he will no longer transfer and instead will return to the Crusaders next season. If senior center Jaume Sorolla also returns, Valparaiso will have one of the most talented and complete teams in the league.
An all-conference defensive player with more upside than any young player in the league, Freeman-Liberty gives Valparaiso a potential star. He's an average jump shot away from asserting himself as an early favorite to win MVC Player of the Year.
Pair Freeman-Liberty with quality perimeter players like Nick Robinson, Eron Gordon and Ryan Fazekas, and you should have an above average MVC offense — especially if incoming freshman Sigurd Lorange contributes early, as expected. Sophomore Daniel Sackey and junior college transfer Zion Morgan should be capable ball-handlers who have the talent to do even more.
Still, the Crusaders have one gaping hole right now: center. Valparaiso has no centers with college experience locked down for next season, and the big men it does have are offensively oriented.
Junior Mileek McMillan has shown an outside touch but didn't block a single shot against a Division I opponent until Valparaiso's season-capping defeat to Loyola of Chicago at the MVC Tournament. Incoming freshman Emil Freese-Vilien has plenty of size at 6-foot-10, and coach Matt Lottich cited his defensive ability in April. But will he be ready to play close to 30 minutes per game after averaging 4.2 points and 2.2 rebounds in Denmark?
Sorolla, on the other hand, is a proven defensive force. He ranked fourth among MVC players with 1.2 blocks per game despite averaging only 17.5 minutes, and Lottich praised his defense throughout the season.
Back in April, Sorolla initially told The Times that he planned to transfer, but in other instances he has been noncomittal regarding how set those plans are. While Sorolla shot down a rumor that he would seek a professional contract abroad, it's unclear if he has changed that stance.
The Times sent Sorolla multiple messages on Thursday and he did not respond immediately.
After a season characterized by offensive ineptitude, Valparaiso should be able to score in 2019-20. Gordon likely could start on multiple MVC teams but may come off the bench for the Crusaders due to their depth of talent on the wing. Still, Valparaiso looks poised to give up as many buckets as it will score if it doesn't address basketball's most important defensive position.
While Valparaiso looked like an undesirable destination when half the roster announced plans to leave, Lottich and Co. now can offer big men a starting role with shooters all over the court. Whoever starts at center next season will have much more room to work with in the post and in the pick-and-roll — and the team should win games, too.
Many transfers have already committed, and it seems unlikely that this will drag into June. If Sorolla doesn't make up his mind, perhaps Valparaiso can attract another good option. There haven't been any reports about Sorolla's list of schools he's considering, and it's unclear if he has visited any other programs.
If he indeed wants a professional contract, it seems unlikely that he could do anything to improve teams' offers now that the season is over. If there were a great offer on the table, he probably would have taken it already.
A return to Valparaiso would benefit both sides and would continue energizing a program that appeared in bad shape after thinking it had lost its gem in Freeman-Liberty. As Valparaiso attempts to claw its way to the top of the MVC, it desperately needs to start winning. With Sorolla in the lineup, both sides can get what they want: Success now, and in the future.