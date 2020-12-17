Robinson puts advice into action to lead Valparaiso

Robinson put the advice and drills to good use as he scored 12 points in a five-minute stretch in the first half to help Valparaiso open up a 24-11 lead. Robinson’s layup late in the half gave the Crusaders (3-4) a 20-point advantage, but Purdue Northwest didn’t roll over. The Pride scored the final seven points of the first half and then cut the deficit all the way down to 50-45 less than seven minutes into the second half.

The game went back and forth for several minutes before Robinson struck again. The Chicago native scored five of Valparaiso’s points during a 7-0 run that pushed the lead back to double digits and the Pride never got closer than 12 points the remainder of the game.

“(Nick and I) had a lot of conversations about rushing the offense,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “We talked and I said ‘this is what I want of you,’ and I thought he’s been picking his spots better. He’s not trying to force the action. He played great tonight. He was fantastic.”

Robinson led four players in double figures as Ben Krikke had 12 points and eight rebounds, while Connor Barrett had 12 points. Barrett has now scored in double figures in three out of the last four games since entering the starting lineup. Fellow freshman Jacob Ognacevic had 11 points and three rebounds.