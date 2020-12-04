Sasha Stefanovic helps Purdue get past pesky Valparaiso

WEST LAFAYETTE – Shooters shoot and Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic lived up to that mantra on Friday night.
The Crown Point native missed his first three 3-point tries against Valparaiso, but came right back and scored 16 of his game-high 19 points to lead the Boilermakers to a 68-61 win over the upset-minded Crusaders.
“I thought I had some pretty good looks,” Stefanovic said. “Once you hit a few, then that momentum builds. (The win) was big. It shows that when we play bad, we can still get it done. We have to be better from the jump.”
The Crusaders (0-3) raced out to a 12-3 lead, only to go on a six-minute scoring drought in which Purdue battled back to go up 14-12 with 9:22 remaining in the first half. Valparaiso responded with 10 straight points and carried a 34-23 lead into the locker room. The Crusaders led for nearly 30 minutes before Purdue took the lead for good with just under seven minutes remaining. It was still a one-possession game going into the final minute.
“I’m tired of moral victories,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “We need to start getting in the win column. It’s a stepping stone. We can’t be satisfied. We have to look in the mirror. Yes, we played an SEC school and a Big Ten school and we played them close, but we still lost.”
Isaiah Thompson scored 13 of his 14 points in the second half, including a key 3-pointer with just over five minutes remaining that stretched Purdue’s lead to 58-53. The Zionsville product later connected on four free throws in the final minute after the Crusaders cut the deficit to three points.
“I thought Valpo outplayed us,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “I thought they outcoached us. Matt did a great job getting his guys ready and being in a position to win. On the road, a lot of fouls get called.”
The Boilermakers (4-0) shot 37 free throws on Friday night, four more than they attempted in their first three games combined. Merrillville product Mileek McMillan fouled out in 10 minutes and Donovan Clay fouled out with more than four minutes remaining.
Nick Robinson led the Crusaders with 15 points and six rebounds, while freshman Jacob Ognacevic had 12 points on four 3-pointers. Clay added 10 points and six rebounds.
“Our biggest downfall as a team is we just have to get in better shape to be able to close these games out,” Robinson said. “We’re talented enough to do it. We battled fatigue again. We understand that we dropped the ball against Vandy and we know we dropped the ball tonight. UIC, we just didn’t bring any energy. We have to get better at closing these games out.”
Former Valparaiso High guard Steven Helm made his debut in a Crusader uniform. Helm was on Valparaiso’s roster two years ago before embarking on a two-year Mormon mission. The sophomore guard played 10 minutes and the Crusaders held a 12-point advantage when he was on the floor.
“It was a dream come true for me,” Helm said. “I grew up going to Purdue football games and watching (former Valparaiso High star) Robbie (Hummel) play. I always dreamed of playing at Mackey.”
Trevion Williams had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Boilermakers while former Valparaiso High star Brandon Newman started for Purdue and was held scoreless on five shot attempts.
Gallery: Valparaiso-Purdue men's basketball
