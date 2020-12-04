Sasha Stefanovic helps Purdue get past pesky Valparaiso

WEST LAFAYETTE – Shooters shoot and Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic lived up to that mantra on Friday night.

The Crown Point native missed his first three 3-point tries against Valparaiso, but came right back and scored 16 of his game-high 19 points to lead the Boilermakers to a 68-61 win over the upset-minded Crusaders.

“I thought I had some pretty good looks,” Stefanovic said. “Once you hit a few, then that momentum builds. (The win) was big. It shows that when we play bad, we can still get it done. We have to be better from the jump.”

The Crusaders (0-3) raced out to a 12-3 lead, only to go on a six-minute scoring drought in which Purdue battled back to go up 14-12 with 9:22 remaining in the first half. Valparaiso responded with 10 straight points and carried a 34-23 lead into the locker room. The Crusaders led for nearly 30 minutes before Purdue took the lead for good with just under seven minutes remaining. It was still a one-possession game going into the final minute.

“I’m tired of moral victories,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “We need to start getting in the win column. It’s a stepping stone. We can’t be satisfied. We have to look in the mirror. Yes, we played an SEC school and a Big Ten school and we played them close, but we still lost.”