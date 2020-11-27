Scouting the 2020-21 Valparaiso men's basketball team

Outlook: Valparaiso's team, much like the entire 2020-21 season, is going to be a work in progress. Without a typical offseason or fall exhibition games to pull from, Matt Lottich and his coaching staff will be learning on the fly with a talented group of players. Clay and Krikke are expected to become focal points of the team while Robinson could surprise in his return from a back injury. Edwards and Ognacevic have the talent to be All-League players and with 17 players on the roster, there will be opportunities for other diamonds in the rough to emerge. One thing is for certain heading into the season, there isn't one member of the program who believes the Crusaders are going to be anywhere close to their projected finish of eighth place in the Missouri Valley Conference. Coaches, players and administrators alike all believe the Crusaders are capable of challenging for a top spot in the league this season.