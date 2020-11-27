Scouting the 2020-21 Valparaiso men's basketball team

Here's a look at the 2020-21 Valparaiso men's basketball team.
Who's Back: The Crusaders return nine scholarship players that saw the court in the 2019-20 season, but only five that played in the Missouri Valley Conference title game against Bradley. Sophomore Donovan Clay is Valparaiso's leading returner in scoring (9.4 ppg) and rebounding (4.6 rpg) and the preseason Second Team Valley selection is expected to take a big leap forward. Senior Mileek McMillan (8.8 ppg) and junior Daniel Sackey (3.5 apg) are two upperclassmen that started a bulk of last season's games. Sophomore Ben Krikke (6.7 ppg) should have an expanded role this season after averaging 15.6 minutes per game last year. Fifth-year seniors Nick Robinson, Eron Gordon and Zion Morgan provide veteran leadership and could have a major impact if they remain healthy.
Who's New: Three freshmen and a Division I transfer highlight Valparaiso's newcomers. Sophomore Goodnews Kpegeol began his career at Kansas State before embarking on a winding road that led him to Valparaiso. Kpegeol signed with the Crusaders days after Javon Freeman-Liberty announced he was leaving the program. Wisconsin native Jacob Ognacevic averaged more than 40 points per game in high school and he'll have the opportunity to earn rotation minutes this season. Sheldon Edwards is a prep product from Florida and the guard has earned rave reviews from the staff for his athleticism and work ethic. There's a chance he could crack the starting lineup this season. Loyola Academy product Connor Barrett is a sharpshooting wing that has battled knee tendinitis during the preseason.
Outlook: Valparaiso's team, much like the entire 2020-21 season, is going to be a work in progress. Without a typical offseason or fall exhibition games to pull from, Matt Lottich and his coaching staff will be learning on the fly with a talented group of players. Clay and Krikke are expected to become focal points of the team while Robinson could surprise in his return from a back injury. Edwards and Ognacevic have the talent to be All-League players and with 17 players on the roster, there will be opportunities for other diamonds in the rough to emerge. One thing is for certain heading into the season, there isn't one member of the program who believes the Crusaders are going to be anywhere close to their projected finish of eighth place in the Missouri Valley Conference. Coaches, players and administrators alike all believe the Crusaders are capable of challenging for a top spot in the league this season.
