Seventh Valparaiso player enters transfer portal

Robinson and McMillan were granted another year of eligibility by the NCAA along with fellow seniors Eron Gordon and Zion Morgan. Gordon confirmed earlier this month that he is returning to Valparaiso next year while Morgan has yet to go public with his intentions.

With the addition of four incoming freshmen, Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich now has four open scholarships for next season. The regular signing period for NCAA Division I basketball players begins on Apr. 14 and runs through Aug. 1. College coaches have been in a recruiting dead period since the COVID-19 outbreak began last March. The deadline has been continuously pushed back for the last year and is currently set through May 31. The dead period includes a ban on in-person recruiting activities.