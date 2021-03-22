Seventh Valparaiso player enters transfer portal

VALPARAISO – Jacob Ognacevic became the latest Valparaiso basketball player to put his name in the NCAA transfer portal.
The sharpshooting freshman forward confirmed to The Times that he was exploring a transfer on Monday afternoon, but was otherwise unavailable for comment.
Ognacevic appeared off the bench in all 28 games this season and led Valparaiso by shooting 54.5% from the floor and 51.7% from the 3-point line. Ognacevic knocked down 30 of his 58 3-point attempts and he is currently third in the country in 3-point percentage behind Da’Monte Williams (Illinois) and Mike Sixsmith (Sacred Heart).
Ognacevic becomes the seventh Valparaiso player to enter the portal since the season ended with a 66-55 loss to Missouri State in the Arch Madness quarterfinals earlier this month. Ognacevic joins seniors Nick Robinson and Mileek McMillan (Merrillville), junior Daniel Sackey and sophomores Donovan Clay, Sigurd Lorange and Steven Helm (Valparaiso).
Robinson and McMillan were granted another year of eligibility by the NCAA along with fellow seniors Eron Gordon and Zion Morgan. Gordon confirmed earlier this month that he is returning to Valparaiso next year while Morgan has yet to go public with his intentions.
With the addition of four incoming freshmen, Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich now has four open scholarships for next season. The regular signing period for NCAA Division I basketball players begins on Apr. 14 and runs through Aug. 1. College coaches have been in a recruiting dead period since the COVID-19 outbreak began last March. The deadline has been continuously pushed back for the last year and is currently set through May 31. The dead period includes a ban on in-person recruiting activities.