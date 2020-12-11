Shay Frederick battles back from COVID-19, emerges as Valparaiso's leader

VALPARAISO — Shay Frederick has been through a little bit of everything in her first two years with Valparaiso’s program.
The junior point guard dealt with a coaching change before she even arrived on campus. She’s experienced the frustration of losing season her freshman year and the elation of helping to turn the program around as a sophomore.
With the Crusaders set to play in their home opener against Western Michigan on Saturday, Frederick and her teammates have already knocked off a pair of Big Ten programs this year and look to build on the positive momentum the program built last season.
“I’ve grown in my leadership role,” Frederick said. “I’m doing whatever I can, both on the court and off the court, to help this team. I have more experience now and a feel for our system.”
While Frederick leads the team in minutes played this season, the Wisconsin native might also lead her teammates in time off the court as well. Frederick estimates that she spent nearly 40 days in quarantine or isolation during the fall, including right before the season began when she tested positive for COVID-19.
“I lost my sense of taste and my sense of smell,” Frederick said. “It was odd because we were in quarantine as a team and no one else had it. Then we got out of quarantine and I got it. We got tested and I got the results four days later. If I didn’t have it, I knew there was something else wrong because I’ve never lost my taste and smell before. I’m added to the statistics at this point and I’m thankful it was nothing more.”
Support Local Journalism
Life in quarantine was an adjustment for Frederick. Not being able to see her teammates was one blow and not being able to get in the gym to work on her game was another. Frederick was confined to working out in her dorm room, but she couldn’t practice shooting.
“There are no off days for Shay Frederick,” Valparaiso coach Mary Evans said. “She is the kind of person that constantly works out. Being in quarantine maybe impacted her a little bit more than others because she just wants to be in the gym all the time.”
After two years together, Evans knows Frederick like the back of her hand, but that wasn’t always the case. Frederick had already committed to former Valparaiso coach Tracey Dorow when Evans took over the program in the spring of 2018 and there wasn’t a lot of familiarity between the two.
“The first phone numbers that (Valparaiso director of athletics) Mark (LaBarbera) gave me were Shay and Illysse (Pitts) and their parents. I called them up and talked about my vision for the program," Evans said. "I was familiar with Illysse from recruiting, but not as familiar with Shay. I got on YouTube and as soon as I laid eyes on her, I knew I wanted her in this program.”
As Evans puts it, she “threw Shay into the fire her freshman year” as Frederick played in all 32 games, including 13 as a starter. She led the team with 106 assists and was second with 51 3-pointers and 49 steals. Frederick started all 29 games as a sophomore and delivered the highlight of the season when she scored seven points in 14.5 seconds to complete a wild comeback against Loyola.
Things have been a bit slow moving for Frederick to start this season as she works her way back from COVID-19, but the junior is thrilled about the direction of the program after road victories over Illinois and Purdue.
“Our approach to the Big Ten teams was that we had a chance to get better and to compete,” Frederick said. “If you’re confident in your game, everyone should feel they can play at that next level. We knew we could play on that stage as well.”
Gallery: The top 10 Valpo men's basketball players of the 2010s
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!