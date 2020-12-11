Shay Frederick battles back from COVID-19, emerges as Valparaiso's leader

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Life in quarantine was an adjustment for Frederick. Not being able to see her teammates was one blow and not being able to get in the gym to work on her game was another. Frederick was confined to working out in her dorm room, but she couldn’t practice shooting.

“There are no off days for Shay Frederick,” Valparaiso coach Mary Evans said. “She is the kind of person that constantly works out. Being in quarantine maybe impacted her a little bit more than others because she just wants to be in the gym all the time.”

After two years together, Evans knows Frederick like the back of her hand, but that wasn’t always the case. Frederick had already committed to former Valparaiso coach Tracey Dorow when Evans took over the program in the spring of 2018 and there wasn’t a lot of familiarity between the two.

“The first phone numbers that (Valparaiso director of athletics) Mark (LaBarbera) gave me were Shay and Illysse (Pitts) and their parents. I called them up and talked about my vision for the program," Evans said. "I was familiar with Illysse from recruiting, but not as familiar with Shay. I got on YouTube and as soon as I laid eyes on her, I knew I wanted her in this program.”