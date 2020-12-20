Shay Frederick nets career-high as Valparaiso pushes Wisconsin to overtime in loss

“I’m very disappointed,” Evans said. “I thought we should’ve won the game. We’ve got nothing to hang our heads about. They made a couple extra shots. We need to learn to take every single possession seriously. We got off to a slow start in the first quarter and that is what caught us the game. It’s a tough lesson and a tough way to learn it.”

The Badgers (3-2) jumped out to a 22-14 lead after the first quarter while shooting 66.7% from the floor. The Crusaders (4-3) gradually battled back by winning each of the next three quarters and they did it behind the stellar play of Frederick.

The junior came into the game with just eight 3-pointers on the season and she nearly hit that mark against the team she grew up cheering for.

“I’m so proud of her,” Evans said. “The minutes she logged tonight and doing it against players who were much bigger and stronger. The biggest thing I’m proud of was she finished with eight rebounds and that’s something we’ve been talking about with her. We’re always going to be outsized, so we need to rebound collectively as a group of five. Our defensive stops in the fourth quarter is what got us back in this game and Shay was a big part of that. She can go home with her head held high.”