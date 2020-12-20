Shay Frederick nets career-high as Valparaiso pushes Wisconsin to overtime in loss

Shay Frederick did everything she could to will Valparaiso to a third Big Ten victory this month.
The junior guard had a career-high 27 points, including a layup that sent Sunday’s game against Wisconsin to overtime. That was as close as the Crusaders could come as the Badgers scored nine of 11 points in the extra session to pull out an 89-82 win at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Frederick, a Wisconsin native, knocked down seven 3-pointers and added eight rebounds and five assists in her best game in a Valparaiso uniform. She also missed three 3-pointers in overtime as the Crusaders were just 1 for 10 from the floor and 0 for 7 from the perimeter in the final five minutes.
“We ran out of gas to be quite honest,” Valparaiso women’s basketball coach Mary Evans said. “You don’t go from shooting 52.9% (in the fourth quarter) to shooting 10% in overtime without running out of gas. Shay played all but 58 seconds of the game, Grace White played 43 minutes.”
Evans was hardly making excuses for Valparaiso coming up short in the game. To the contrary, the third-year coach wrapped up nonconference play thinking the Crusaders let a game slip through their fingers on Sunday afternoon.
“I’m very disappointed,” Evans said. “I thought we should’ve won the game. We’ve got nothing to hang our heads about. They made a couple extra shots. We need to learn to take every single possession seriously. We got off to a slow start in the first quarter and that is what caught us the game. It’s a tough lesson and a tough way to learn it.”
The Badgers (3-2) jumped out to a 22-14 lead after the first quarter while shooting 66.7% from the floor. The Crusaders (4-3) gradually battled back by winning each of the next three quarters and they did it behind the stellar play of Frederick.
The junior came into the game with just eight 3-pointers on the season and she nearly hit that mark against the team she grew up cheering for.
Support Local Journalism
“I’m so proud of her,” Evans said. “The minutes she logged tonight and doing it against players who were much bigger and stronger. The biggest thing I’m proud of was she finished with eight rebounds and that’s something we’ve been talking about with her. We’re always going to be outsized, so we need to rebound collectively as a group of five. Our defensive stops in the fourth quarter is what got us back in this game and Shay was a big part of that. She can go home with her head held high.”
Frederick gave the Crusaders their first lead of the game since the early moments when she buried a 3-pointer with 4:05 remaining to put Valparaiso ahead 71-70. The two teams traded baskets before Carie Weinman connected on her first points of the night with a 3-pointer to give Valparaiso a 76-73 lead with 1:45 left.
Julie Pospisilova answered for the Badgers, first tying the game with a 3-pointer on the next possessions and then banking in a 3-pointer near the end of the shot clock to give Wisconsin a 79-76 lead with 21 seconds left. Frederick scored four points in the final 12 seconds, including a runner right before the buzzer to send the game into overtime.
White had 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists while Caitlin Morrison (14), Cara VanKempen (12) and Leah Earnest (11) all scored in double figures. Sydney Hilliard had 25 points to lead the Badgers.
Valparaiso previously beat Illinois and Purdue on the road during nonconference play and handed Xavier its first loss.
“This team never quits,” Evans said. “They just continue to play basketball and they don’t let things bother them. This group proved to themselves that they can be a good basketball team. They can play with a lot of different types of teams. I’ve pleased with what we did (in the nonconference) to get ready for Valley play.”
Gallery: Xavier at Valparaiso
VU/Xavier, women's basketball
VU/Xavier, women's basketball
VU/Xavier, women's basketball
VU/Xavier, women's basketball
VU/Xavier, women's basketball
VU/Xavier, women's basketball
VU/Xavier, women's basketball
VU/Xavier, women's basketball
VU/Xavier, women's basketball
VU/Xavier, women's basketball
VU/Xavier, women's basketball
VU/Xavier, women's basketball
VU/Xavier, women's basketball
VU/Xavier, women's basketball
VU/Xavier, women's basketball
Gallery
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!