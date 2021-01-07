Shay Frederick's fourth quarter surge powers Valpo past Northern Iowa

“I love it,” Ellenson said. “Her energy that she has, Shay is so confident in taking those shots.”

The Crusaders needed every bit of Frederick’s heroics as well as Ellenson’s season-high 13 points. Valparaiso jumped out to an early 10-point lead, but saw that evaporate by halftime. The Panthers (5-5, 2-1) then started the second half on a 14-2 run to build a 44-33 lead with 4:56 remaining in the third quarter.

“It all becomes a little bit of a blur,” Ellenson said. “You just keep fighting. We got the lead again. Sometimes you get down 10 and you stop fighting. We kept at it.”

Ellenson knocked down a corner 3-pointer that started an 11-0 run to close the third quarter for the Crusaders and send them into the final period leading 46-45. Frederick scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter for Valparaiso and Ellenson added four more points to help the Crusaders close out the victory.

“Shay was a big part of the win here against UNI last year,” Valparaiso coach Mary Evans said. “Karli Rucker is a very talented point guard and Shay was up for the challenge.”