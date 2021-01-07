Shay Frederick's fourth quarter surge powers Valpo past Northern Iowa

VALPARAISO — The legend of Shay Frederick continued to grow on Thursday night.
The Valparaiso point guard scored 13 of her game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Crusaders to a 63-56 win over Northern Iowa at the Athletics-Recreation Center.
Frederick knocked down a stepback 3-pointer and added a free throw with 6:03 remaining to give the Crusaders the lead for good in their Missouri Valley Conference opener. Frederick shook off UNI guard Karli Rucker, causing the senior to lose her footing and allowing Frederick to step beyond the 3-point line. The junior buried the shot and drew contact on the way down, helping Valparaiso completely erase an 11-point deficit.
“(Rucker) is a great defender and I was trying to figure out which way I wanted to go,” Frederick said. “I was going to drive to the basket and I gave her a little jab. I took what she gave me.”
Frederick has had several games in her career where she seemingly flips a switch and takes over. A home victory against Loyola last year saw Frederick score seven points in the final 12 seconds. The Wisconsin native nearly escaped with a win in her home state last month when she scored a career-high 27 points and willed her team to overtime with seven 3-pointers. Senior teammate Ella Ellenson is now used to seeing Frederick put on her superhero cape and take over the game.
“I love it,” Ellenson said. “Her energy that she has, Shay is so confident in taking those shots.”
The Crusaders needed every bit of Frederick’s heroics as well as Ellenson’s season-high 13 points. Valparaiso jumped out to an early 10-point lead, but saw that evaporate by halftime. The Panthers (5-5, 2-1) then started the second half on a 14-2 run to build a 44-33 lead with 4:56 remaining in the third quarter.
“It all becomes a little bit of a blur,” Ellenson said. “You just keep fighting. We got the lead again. Sometimes you get down 10 and you stop fighting. We kept at it.”
Ellenson knocked down a corner 3-pointer that started an 11-0 run to close the third quarter for the Crusaders and send them into the final period leading 46-45. Frederick scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter for Valparaiso and Ellenson added four more points to help the Crusaders close out the victory.
“Shay was a big part of the win here against UNI last year,” Valparaiso coach Mary Evans said. “Karli Rucker is a very talented point guard and Shay was up for the challenge.”
The Crusaders (5-3, 1-0) got a lift from Loyola transfer Maya Dunson. The mid-year transfer graduated from Loyola and arrived on Valparaiso’s campus a week before Christmas. The junior played 11 minutes, including key stretches in the fourth quarter and added two rebounds and a steal.
“I am very excited to be here,” Dunson said “I am very happy that coach Mary trusts me to be on the court and I’m happy my teammates trusted me to be out there. I just knew whenever I got on the court it was going to be a little rough. I wanted to play as hard as I could. I haven’t played in a year.”
Dunson and her new teammates will get a quick turnaround as the Crusaders will play host to Northern Iowa on Friday night as part of the Valley’s back-to-back scheduling this year.
“The most important thing for the players is to get some rest,” Evans said. “This team has grown significantly and I’m 100% sure they’ll come in ready to go tomorrow.”