Sheldon Edwards' overtime flurry leads Valparaiso past Bradley in double overtime

The journey for Valparaiso to even get to the second overtime was filled with peaks and valleys. The Braves (9-8, 3-5) jumped out to a 14-point lead in the first half and looked poised to stop their three-game losing streak with an easy victory at the ARC. The Crusaders (6-9, 3-3) used a 9-0 run late in the first half to claw back to within 32-29 at the break.

Krikke sandwiched a pair of baskets around a Connor Barrett 3-pointer as the Crusaders extended its scoring run to start the second half. By the time Barrett connected on his second triple, Valparaiso had put together a 24-5 run to take a 44-37 lead.

“We knew that it would be a hard-fought game,” Valparaiso senior Eron Gordon said. “We knew it was going to be a dogfight. Even when we were down, we knew that we were right there.”

The Crusaders held their lead for much of the second half and took a 61-52 advantage when Edwards scored a layup with 5:13 remaining. It would prove to be Valparaiso’s final field goal of regulation as Bradley scored the next 10 points to take a 62-61 lead with less than 30 seconds remaining.