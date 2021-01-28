Sheldon Edwards' overtime flurry leads Valparaiso past Bradley in double overtime

VALPARAISO — Thousands will claim to have been in attendance at the Athletics-Recreation Center on Thursday night. Fortunately for Valparaiso, Sheldon Edwards was actually in the building.
The Valparaiso freshman knocked down three 3-pointers in the second overtime as the Crusaders pulled out a wild 91-85 victory over Bradley in a game that featured a little bit of everything. Edwards scored 11 of his team-high 18 points in the extra session to lift Valparaiso to its third straight victory.
Valparaiso and Bradley will meet again at the ARC on Feb. 10 in a rematch of the 2020 Missouri Valley Conference title game.
“I just thought that we needed a bucket,” Edwards said of his overtime heroics. “The coaching staff trusts in my abilities. My teammates trust in me.”
Edwards found himself with a chance to shine after Valparaiso’s star sophomores Donovan Clay (15 points, eight rebounds) and Ben Krikke (18 points) each fouled out. Clay fouled out late in regulation and Krikke picked up his fifth foul in the second overtime.
“When Donovan fouled out, he had this look in his eye like it was my time to step up,” Edwards said. “(This win) is pretty high up there. They beat us in the (Valley) championship. I knew it was a revenge game even though I didn’t play in it (last year).”
The journey for Valparaiso to even get to the second overtime was filled with peaks and valleys. The Braves (9-8, 3-5) jumped out to a 14-point lead in the first half and looked poised to stop their three-game losing streak with an easy victory at the ARC. The Crusaders (6-9, 3-3) used a 9-0 run late in the first half to claw back to within 32-29 at the break.
Krikke sandwiched a pair of baskets around a Connor Barrett 3-pointer as the Crusaders extended its scoring run to start the second half. By the time Barrett connected on his second triple, Valparaiso had put together a 24-5 run to take a 44-37 lead.
“We knew that it would be a hard-fought game,” Valparaiso senior Eron Gordon said. “We knew it was going to be a dogfight. Even when we were down, we knew that we were right there.”
The Crusaders held their lead for much of the second half and took a 61-52 advantage when Edwards scored a layup with 5:13 remaining. It would prove to be Valparaiso’s final field goal of regulation as Bradley scored the next 10 points to take a 62-61 lead with less than 30 seconds remaining.
Clay fouled out on Valparaiso’s next possession after he received a double technical foul along with Bradley’s Eljiah Childs. Steven Helm came off the bench and split a pair of free throws to tie the game and the Crusaders got a defensive stop to send the game to overtime.
The teams traded baskets throughout the first overtime with Childs giving Bradley a 68-67 lead with 30 seconds remaining. Krikke responded by hitting a turnaround jumper with 12.9 seconds left and it looked as if the Crusaders were going to pull out a victory after they got a stop on Bradley’s next possession.
After Krikke split a pair of free throws, Rienk Mast threw a pass the length of the court that Childs grabbed and then spun around, hitting a shot off the high glass with Krikke on him to force a second overtime.
“That’s one of the more impressive shots that I’ve ever seen,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “I think what I would’ve done differently is try to sandwich Childs there, but that’s what big time players do. It felt like we had won the game.”
Edwards connected on a 3-pointer on Valparaiso’s first possession of the second overtime and he kept firing after Krikke fouled out moments later. Barrett knocked down his fourth 3-pointer of the night and then Edwards added two more triples within a span of 38 seconds. The Braves kept battling until the bitter end as Childs and Terry Nolan Jr. scored 13 of Bradley’s 15 points in the final session.
“This is a great confidence builder for our team,” Krikke said. “I feel like we’re coming together and we’re looking to keep the momentum going.”