Sheldon Edwards shines in Valparaiso’s second straight home win

VALPARAISO — Sheldon Edwards never doubted that his time to break out was coming.

The Valparaiso freshman shook off his struggles from the first week of the season with the kind of performance that he expected to deliver all along. Edwards had a game-high 20 points and eight rebounds to lead the Crusaders to an 80-58 win over SIU-Edwardsville at the Athletics-Recreation Center on Wednesday night.

“These are the times that I live for,” Edwards said. “I just try to get some momentum going for the team.”

Edwards has taken a liking to play at the ARC. After he struggled in his first two starts of the year, Edwards came off the bench last Friday at Purdue and only played 82 seconds. He had 10 points and four rebounds in last Sunday’s home opener against Judson, but even the freshman was quick to downplay that performance against the NAIA program.

“I don’t feel like I played that well on Sunday,” Edwards said. “I shot 5 of 12 from the field. A lot of people were telling me they were proud of me, but I knew that I could do better.”

Edwards showcased his potential with a series of highlight moments, including a pair of 3-pointers and an alley-oop dunk from Daniel Sackey.