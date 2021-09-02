Sixth-year senior ready to 'finish the fight' with Valparaiso after winding journey

“I had a lot of D-III offers as a running back, but it all happened very late in the process,” Martins said. “I went to (Linfield College in Oregon) and it just didn’t work out. They had 11 running backs on the roster. I decided I needed to go back home and switch to defense.”

Martins was an all-league performer on both sides of the ball in high school, and while he loved scoring touchdowns, he also loved delivering the hits. Undersized at 5 foot 9, Martins went to Modesto Junior College to play safety, but again found himself buried on the depth chart.

“They had some legit safeties, but they needed help at linebacker, so I moved there, and it worked out great,” Martins said. “It was kind of the last chance for me, but I was able to come off the edge and rush the passer. I only weighed about 200 pounds, but I ended up being all-conference.”

Martins earned MVP honors in the 2018 Golden State Bowl and that was enough to draw the attention of then first-year Valparaiso coach Landon Fox.