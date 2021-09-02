Sixth-year senior ready to 'finish the fight' with Valparaiso after winding journey

VALPARAISO — Walking away from football would’ve been the easy choice for Austin Martins.
The Valparaiso defensive lineman was set to play his final season last fall before graduating with his bachelor’s degree. COVID-19 eventually scrapped the fall season, pushing competition to the spring and ultimately granted Martins an additional year of eligibility.
Coming back to Valparaiso for his sixth year of college was an easy decision.
“It’s been a long journey, but God has given me another year and it’s time to finish the fight,” Martins said. “I came back, I’m getting my masters and I’m going to finish what I started. Jobs will come and go, but I’ll be able to look back and know that I finished every last drop of college football that I could. That means a lot to me. I didn’t want to look back with regrets.”
When Martins does look in the past, he’s reminded of a journey that’s had plenty of twists and turns. Hailing from a small town in California, Martins was a 185-pound running back in high school that churned up yards all over the field. He graduated from Orestimba High School as the program’s all-time leading rusher with 3,487 yards, including 2,081 yards as a senior. Despite being a two-time all-league MVP and an all-state selection, Martins didn’t generate any Division I interest.
“I had a lot of D-III offers as a running back, but it all happened very late in the process,” Martins said. “I went to (Linfield College in Oregon) and it just didn’t work out. They had 11 running backs on the roster. I decided I needed to go back home and switch to defense.”
Martins was an all-league performer on both sides of the ball in high school, and while he loved scoring touchdowns, he also loved delivering the hits. Undersized at 5 foot 9, Martins went to Modesto Junior College to play safety, but again found himself buried on the depth chart.
“They had some legit safeties, but they needed help at linebacker, so I moved there, and it worked out great,” Martins said. “It was kind of the last chance for me, but I was able to come off the edge and rush the passer. I only weighed about 200 pounds, but I ended up being all-conference.”
Martins earned MVP honors in the 2018 Golden State Bowl and that was enough to draw the attention of then first-year Valparaiso coach Landon Fox.
“I got hired late in the spring and we needed to get after recruiting right away,” Fox said. “We had to find an ability to rush the passer and what we saw with Austin was kind of a sawed-off linebacker who created havoc for offensive tackles with his speed and athleticism. We started the recruiting process and then when we got him to campus for a visit, it was a no-brainer. This is a guy that you want on your team.”
Martins made an immediate impact for Valparaiso, finishing second on the team with 7.5 tackles for loss. He continued to make strides into the spring of 2021 when he led Valpo with three sacks. Martins largest area for growth has been on the weight scale. As a high school senior, Martins was 185 pounds. He’ll play his final college season at 235 pounds.
“I eat the same thing every day and I weigh everything before I put it in my body,” Martins said. “I eat healthy and I eat the right amount of calories. I treat meal prep just like I treat a workout or a film session. I work at it for an hour every week and it’s paid off.”
Martins has been around college football long enough now to have learned plenty of tricks of the trade. As an elder statesman on the Beacons, he’s begun imparting that knowledge to his younger teammates, some of whom were in middle school when Martins was starting college.
“I embrace it and I love it,” Martins said. “The younger guys call me ‘Gramps’ or ‘Uncle.’ Some of them call me ‘Dad.’ I look back and I can see myself in their shoes. I share my experiences with them. I let them know that tough times don’t last, tough people do. A lot of these guys look up to me and I’m just trying to be the best example for them.”