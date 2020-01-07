Valparaiso had a golden opportunity to steal another Missouri Valley Conference road victory Tuesday night. All the Crusaders had to do was hold off an inexperienced team that was missing its leading scorer.
Instead, Southern Illinois freshman Marcus Domask delivered a half for the ages and the Crusaders fell flat out of the locker room in a 63-50 loss in Carbondale. Valparaiso’s 50 points represents a season low and the least amount of points the Crusaders have scored since they totaled 42 at Bradley in the penultimate game of the 2018-19 regular season.
“We got frustrated and that was new to our team,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “We just played bad. We didn’t make free throws. We didn’t make layups. That stuff compounds. We were just undisciplined. We have to regroup.”
Domask connected on all eight of his shots in the first half, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Salukis a 32-28 halftime lead. The freshman guard connected on his first shot of the second half and finished with 23 points, his highest scoring output in nearly two months.
Perhaps even more impressive was that Domask scored 23 points while shooting 9-of-11 from the floor. Conversely, Valparaiso stars Javon Freeman-Liberty and Donovan Clay combined for 22 points on 9-of-34 from the field.
“We were undisciplined on our coverages (of Domask),” Lottich said. “With the exception of that last 3-pointer, we made mistakes on every one of those coverages. Good players make you mess up, but we’ve got to make it more difficult for him.”
Southern Illinois scored the first eight points out of the locker room to take a 40-28 lead as the Crusaders were held scoreless for the first 5:15 of the second half. Much like it has done all season, Valparaiso scratched back to cut the deficit to three points and had the ball with under six minutes remaining. The Crusaders missed multiple attempts under the basket and the Salukis responded with 7-0 spurt to run the lead back up to double digits. Valparaiso was held scoreless for nearly five minutes and could never get closer than eight points the rest of the way.
“There was a small segment there where we really executed,” Lottich said. “We cut the lead down to three and had the ball. We missed three layups. We did not play well (Tuesday).”
Freeman-Liberty led the Crusaders (8-8, 1-2) with 16 points while John Kiser added nine points, nine rebounds and three steals. Valparaiso shot just 42.9 percent (6-of-14) from the free-throw line and missed several front ends during key stretches of the game.
Eric McGill scored 11 of his 14 points in the second half and the Salukis (8-8, 2-1) survived another game without leading scorer and senior leader Aaron Cook.
The Crusaders return to the Athletics-Recreation Center on Saturday afternoon when Drake and a host of former Region stars come to town. The Bulldogs feature Griffith products Tremell and Anthony Murphy as well as Merrillville products D.J. Wilkins and Jonah Jackson along with Bishop Noll’s Roman Penn.