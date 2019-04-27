VALPARAISO — While Landon Fox might not have expected snow for Valparaiso’s annual spring football game, the first-year coach is hoping that Saturday isn’t the last time the Crusaders will play in wintry conditions.
The Fox Era officially got underway on Saturday as Brown (defense) edged out Gold (offense) 47-28 in a modified-scoring-system event at Brown Field. While the Crusaders battled each other on the field, they were also taking on the elements as driving rain and hail turned into snow midway through the game.
“Our hope is that we do face some of these conditions,” Fox said. “In terms of playing late into November or December, that’s the hope. We’re striving to win PFL championships, so hopefully we are playing in this weather. We have to be able to play in any conditions, any situations.”
Quarterback play was under a microscope on Saturday as Jimmy Seewald (shoulder) was sidelined, paving the way for 2018 starter Chris Duncan and backups Joe Mullen and Ben Nimz to get even more repetitions. Duncan started and had two completions for 30 yards while Mullen added two completions for 27 yards. The pair combined for three interceptions. Nimz shined, going 6-14 for 130 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown pass to Bailey Gessinger.
Nimz will be a red-shirt freshman this fall after sitting out his first year with the Crusaders. The Waukesha, Wisconsin, native went 23-3 as a starting quarterback in high school, including an undefeated junior season that culminated in a state title. Saturday marked the first time that Nimz took part in a game on Brown Field.
“It was awesome, just our first real game reps,” Nimz said. “Offense showed a lot, defense showed a lot and there was a lot of excitement wearing our jerseys. There’s nothing like it.”
Fellow red-shirt freshman Riley Allison led the Crusaders with 74 rushing yards, including a five-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native, who was playing in snow for the first time, added two catches for 12 yards. Senior running back Elias Earley added 36 rushing yards on 12 carries and capped off the scoring on a one-yard touchdown plunge with under two minutes to go in the game.
The annual scrimmage ended with the defense forcing three straight turnovers. Jaxon Peifer scored on a 20-yard fumble return and then defensive backs Michael Scarsella and Stacey Jones each came up with interceptions. Scarsella, a Valparaiso native, ended the day with three tackles and the pick. The sophomore came back from a torn ACL last year and had 49 tackles and an interception in his first season with the Crusaders.
“What I was trying to accomplish today was show the coaches I can play still with my knee injury,” Scarsella said. “Just want to show that I can get that starting role.”
Saturday’s game marked the penultimate practice during the spring for Fox and the Crusaders. The 15 practices have been the first time that Fox has seen Valparaiso’s players on the field with the exception of when the Crusaders played against Dayton, the school where Fox spent 11 years as an assistant coach before taking over for Dave Cecchini last month.
“The one thing I was strategic about was I did not watch a bunch of film (going into spring practice),” Fox said. “I didn’t want to have preconceived notions coming in. When I got here it was a fresh start for everyone. I’m here new, it’s a fresh start, and their first chance with me was the first day when we got together as a team.”
The Crusaders will wrap up the spring portion of practice next week and then will return to the field in early August for training camp. Valparaiso will open the season on Thursday, Aug. 29 at Eastern Kentucky. The first home game of the year will come on Saturday, Sept. 14 against Central Connecticut State.