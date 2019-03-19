There was a time shortly after Kelsie Packard arrived on campus last year for her first season with the Valparaiso University softball team that the former JUCO Pitcher of the Year earned a new nickname.
Throughout the recruiting process, Valparaiso softball coach Kate Stake and associate head coach Monica Wright simply referred to her as "Kelsie." Once the NJCAA Division III national champion stepped in the circle and started showing off her arm, she forever became known as “Pack.”
“It’s such a firm word,” Stake said ahead of Wednesday’s home opener against Central Michigan. “There’s power to the word, the same power you see in her punch when she gets somebody out. She’s Pack to us now. It fits her personality. Pack has another gear. She’s not always sure how to access it, but when she’s there, you can see it all start to click for her.”
Packard was in that other gear earlier this season when she pitched one of the more obscure no-hitters in school history. Fresh off her younger sister Kailyn throwing a no-hitter for Missouri-Kansas City in late February, Packard responded by pitching three clean innings against Wagner on March 1. The Crusaders jumped out to an 11-0 lead in those three innings, but the game was eventually halted due to rain. Valparaiso came back on Saturday to sweep College of Charleston and Charlotte in a pair of previously scheduled games with Packard picking up a save and a win respectively. The red-shirt junior then returned to the circle on Sunday to finish off Wagner in a five-inning no-hitter, the 11th known no-hitter in program history.
“I didn’t even know that I had a no-hitter going. No one said anything to me,” Packard said. “There wasn’t any pressure at all because I didn’t have a clue.”
Packard and her sister Kailyn learned the game from their mother, former Florida Southern standout Dori Stankewitz. Stankewitz was a two-time First Team All-American and was inducted into the Florida Southern Hall of Fame in 2003. Packard grew up in Beloit, Wisconsin, and her mother would take her to Chicago to play for the Illinois Chill Gold. Packard earned First Team All-State honors as a senior when she spent the year playing alongside her freshman sister. Packard then went to Rock Valley College, but she missed a bulk of her first season with an injury.
Packard returned for her second year and led the Golden Eagles to the NJCAA Division III national championship while earning Pitcher of the Year honors with a 23-0 record and 209 strikeouts. Packard arrived at Valparaiso originally only intending to have two more years of eligibility.
“It was a small school and I really felt a bond with the coaching staff and the girls right away,” Packard said. “Rock Valley was an awesome experience. We were coached like D1 athletes. It set my expectations that I wanted to be great and it led me in the right direction.”
Packard shined in her first year with the Crusaders, earning Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Year honors while finishing 8-5 with a 2.68 ERA in 102 innings and striking out 111 batters. Ready to close out her collegiate career with one final season, Packard received a phone call from Wright over the summer that brought the pitcher to tears. Because of recent changes in NCAA rules, her first season at Rock Valley was now being viewed as a red-shirt year and Packard suddenly had an additional year of eligibility. Instead of her career winding down at Valparaiso, Packard is just getting started.
“All the credit goes to the Compliance Office for the work they did,” Stake said. “To have Monica call her and to have Pack breakdown crying because she gets to play with us for another year, that’s what this is all about. Pack is a part of this program now and she’ll be a part of this program after she’s done playing.”
Packard has seven of Valparaiso’s nine wins this season and the junior carries a 2.71 ERA into Wednesday’s home opener against the Chippewas. The Crusaders are 9-10 on the year and 1-2 in Valley play after a three-game set against Bradley last weekend. Stake is searching for more consistency out of the team this year and Packard believes the Crusaders have the talent to turn the corner as the weather begins to change.
“The main goal is we want to win the (Valley) tournament,” Packard said. “We’re looking for the championship and I know this team is capable of it.”