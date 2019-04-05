Jaume Sorolla became the latest Valparaiso University men's basketball player to announce his intention to leave the program, telling The Times on Friday morning that he was “not staying” with the Crusaders for his senior season.
Sorolla, who shot down rumors that he was turning professional two weeks ago in a Twitter direct message to Times reporter Robbie Weinstein, sent a direct message on Friday announcing that he was not returning to the program.
“I’m not coming back next year,” Sorolla later said in a text message with Times correspondent Paul Oren.
Sorolla, a 7-foot center from Tortosa, Spain, preferred to communicate via text as English is not his native language.
He continued: “I don’t know where I am going to be next year. I guess that’s a thing I will know in the next couple weeks.”
Sorolla said that he would submit his name to the NCAA transfer portal on Friday, but he didn’t close the door on turning pro either.
“I haven’t decided yet,” Sorolla said of his plans for next season.
The one thing that is seemingly certain is that Sorolla will join a host of former teammates that have all announced intentions to either leave or explore leaving the program. Derrik Smits, Javon Freeman-Liberty and Bakari Evelyn all announced they’d be leaving the program last month following the end of the season and Markus Golder said he would be “exploring a graduate transfer.”
Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich has yet to specifically comment on the departure of the individual players, save for a general statement that was released by the university last month. Lottich didn’t respond to a request for public comment on Friday.
According to Sorolla, he’s kept in contact with the Valparaiso coaching staff since the end of the season.
“The coaches and I have been in constant contact throughout the offseason and I ultimately made my decision last week,” Sorolla said.
Sorolla averaged 4.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 17.5 minutes per game in 2018-19. He was on of the top interior defenders in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Sorolla’s departure now leaves the Crusaders with another open scholarship for the 2019-20 season.
Valparaiso is set to return the following scholarship players: seniors John Kiser and Ryan Fazekas along with juniors Mileek McMillan and Micah Bradford and sophomore Daniel Sackey. Redshirt juniors Eron Gordon (Seton Hall) and Nick Robinson (St. Joseph’s) will be eligible after transferring and sitting out the 2018-19 season.
Valparaiso received a verbal commitment from Donovan Clay, a 6-foot-7 guard/forward from Alton, Illinois, earlier this year. The late signing period begins later this month.