Sports community remembers longtime Valparaiso athletic trainer Rod Moore

As the news of Rod Moore’s passing spread through the Valparaiso athletics community on Wednesday, tributes began pouring in from all over the country.
Former Valparaiso coaches and athletes, who had been clinging to hope that Moore would return home safely, took to Facebook where nearly 2,000 messages were left within three hours of the family announcing that Moore’s body was found on Wednesday morning. He was 75. He had left home on June 30.
Moore’s reach extended beyond the university, where he spent nearly 50 years as the school’s athletic trainer. Moore was also a respected official within the Valparaiso Parks Department.
“Rod Moore was an institution,” former Valparaiso basketball player Tarrance Price said. “There’s not too many people who didn’t know him, and I haven’t found anyone who didn’t like him.”
Price arrived in Valparaiso in 1998 and immediately met with Moore to work through a vision issue. Moore disarmed Price with humor and put him at ease as they worked to find a solution. The two remained close when Price took a job as the Valparaiso Parks Recreation Superintendent. Moore was a fixture at summer softball games throughout the area and returned to officiate high school basketball games after he retired from the university in 2016.
“He was a great mentor to me,” Valparaiso Parks softball supervisor Mike Emerson said. “I never heard anyone say a bad word about him. Players always respected him. We were very close and this is going to be tough for a lot of us.”
Moore spent much of his time at Valparaiso working with the men’s basketball team. He’d spend hours in the training room making sure the athletes were ready to perform and then he’d take his seat at the end of the bench during games, making sure the officials were properly doing their jobs as well. If a bad call was made, the officials were sure to hear about it from Moore.
“He was part of our family,” former Valparaiso basketball coach Homer Drew said. “I was blessed to have him with me my entire time at Valparaiso. I can remember playing against Air Force and he spent all night working on Dave Redmon’s ankle. We beat Air Force and after the game we made sure everyone knew it was Rod Moore’s victory. That was typical. He always had the players in mind.”
It wasn’t just the physical well being that Moore cared about. He made a point to get to know each of the athletes and treat them as more than just players on the court.
Former Valparaiso women’s basketball player and current kinesiology professor Jamie Stangel underwent a pair of knee surgeries while playing at Andrean and Moore was right there to make sure she made an easy transition into college.
“He was always so warm and uplifting to us,” Stangel said. “He truly cared for you and wanted you to get back on the field as soon as possible. Whenever I saw him, he’d always be sure to say hi. When you’re going through physically grueling things, it was nice to know that someone always cared for you.”
