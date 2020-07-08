Sports community remembers longtime Valparaiso athletic trainer Rod Moore

“He was a great mentor to me,” Valparaiso Parks softball supervisor Mike Emerson said. “I never heard anyone say a bad word about him. Players always respected him. We were very close and this is going to be tough for a lot of us.”

Moore spent much of his time at Valparaiso working with the men’s basketball team. He’d spend hours in the training room making sure the athletes were ready to perform and then he’d take his seat at the end of the bench during games, making sure the officials were properly doing their jobs as well. If a bad call was made, the officials were sure to hear about it from Moore.

“He was part of our family,” former Valparaiso basketball coach Homer Drew said. “I was blessed to have him with me my entire time at Valparaiso. I can remember playing against Air Force and he spent all night working on Dave Redmon’s ankle. We beat Air Force and after the game we made sure everyone knew it was Rod Moore’s victory. That was typical. He always had the players in mind.”

It wasn’t just the physical well being that Moore cared about. He made a point to get to know each of the athletes and treat them as more than just players on the court.