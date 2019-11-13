MEN'S SOCCER
Golden goal sends Valpo home from MVC tournament: Leroy Enzugusi found the lower left corner in the 103rd minute to give Drake a 2-1 overtime win Wednesday over Valparaiso in the opening round of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament. It's the third straight year the Bulldogs (8-8-1) sent the Crusaders home. Valpo (4-15-1) led for 70 minutes after Mason Marcey scored in the 17th minute off passes from Michael Cushing and Demar Rose. Lucas Bartlett scored the equalizer in the 87th minute from just inside midfield.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Indiana Northwest falls to Trinity International: Michaela Schmidt (Highland) scored 17 points, but Indiana Northwest lost 64-50 to Trinity International.
MEN'S GOLF
Heck signs with Valparaiso: Alex Heck (Center Grove) signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to join the Valparaiso program. Heck has been a part of a successful Center Grove program, leading the team to three sectional titles, three regional crowns, the 2017 state championship and state runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2019.
PRO FOOTBALL
Brissett returns to practice, will start Sunday: Jacoby Brissett returned to the practice field as a full participant Wednesday and is expected to start Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Brissett suffered a sprained left MCL Week 9 against the Steelers. Brian Hoyer replaced him in the loss at Pittsburgh and started a 16-12 loss to the Dolphins last week. Jack Doyle and T.Y. Hilton were among players that did not participate in practice. Receiver Devin Funchess was designated to return to practice after suffering a clavicle injury Week 1. He was a non-contact performer but practiced, starting a 21-day window for the Colts to decide to activate him or return to the injured reserve.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Ohio State's Young to miss one more game: Ohio State star defensive end Chase Young will be held out of one more game as punishment for breaking NCAA rules by accepting a personal loan, which Young said he paid back. The penalty was announced by Ohio State in a statement Wednesday. Young, a preseason All-American and the nation’s leader in sacks, was held of the 73-14 rout of Maryland last week and will miss Saturday’s game against 50-point underdog Rutgers. He’ll return for showdowns with No. 9 Penn State and No. 14 Michigan to end the regular season.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wiseman to play one more game with Memphis before court date: James Wiseman has one more game before heading back to court with his attorneys as they take on the NCAA in a high-stakes battle to keep the 7-foot-1 freshman playing in what could be his only year with the Memphis Tigers, one that could prove costly for the university. The nation’s top-rated recruit has been ruled likely ineligible by the NCAA for receiving improper benefits from Penny Hardaway — before the former NBA All-Star was hired as Memphis’ coach. But Wiseman has played two games under a temporary restraining order issued after his attorneys sued college sports’ governing body.