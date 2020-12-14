SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso adds games against Purdue Northwest, Mount St. Joseph

MEN'S BASKETBALL
Valpo adds two games: No fans will be allowed inside the Athletics-Recreation Center as Valparaiso adds two nonconference games. Thursday the Crusaders will host Purdue Northwest at 5:30 p.m. and Mount St. Joseph on Dec. 21 at 6 p.m.
Johnson 'following simple commands' after collapse: Florida forward Keyontae Johnson was "following simple commands" Monday after being transferred from Tallahassee Memorial to UF Health in Gainesville, the school said. Officials added that Johnson is undergoing further tests and remains in critical but stable condition two days after he collapsed on the court during a game at Florida State. Johnson was moved to Gainesville via helicopter with his mother by his side. Coach Mike White and head athletic trainer Dave Werner, who stayed in Tallahassee for two nights, returned to Gainesville on the school's jet with other family members Monday. USA Today quoted Johnson's grandfather, Larry DeJarnett, as saying the player had been in a medically induced coma. The Southeastern Conference's preseason player of the year crumpled to the floor coming out a timeout and received emergency medical attention. He was moved to a stretcher and carried to a waiting ambulance as teammates, coaches, staff, fans and others watched in disbelief Saturday.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Oregon replaces Washington in Pac-12 title: Washington has pulled out of the Pac-12 football championship game due to COVID-19 issues in the Huskies program, and Oregon will now play No. 13 USC for the conference title on Friday instead. Washington (3-1) announced Monday it is withdrawing from the championship game after determining the Huskies did not have at least 53 scholarship players available and did not meet the minimum number of scholarship athletes at specific positions.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
NCAA eyes San Antonio for tournament: UConn coach Geno Auriemma wasn't surprised that the NCAA women's basketball tournament will be played in one geographical area. It just makes the most sense. The NCAA announced Monday that San Antonio is the likely host site for the 64-team tournament next March. The move was made to help mitigate the risks of COVID-19 and matches that of the men's tournament, which the NCAA said last month will also be played in a single area — most likely Indianapolis.
Gallery: The Top 10 Valparaiso men's basketball players of the 2010s
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!