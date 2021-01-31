SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso's upset bid of Missouri State wiped out by foul in final second

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Valpo's upset bid wiped out: Brice Calip scored her final three of a game-high 23 points at the free throw line with 0.8 seconds left to end Valparaiso's upset bid on Sunday. The Missouri State senior was fouled on a 3-point attempt by Maya Dunson, allowing Calip to give Missouri State a 74-73 win. The Bears outscored Valparaiso by nine in the fourth quarter to pull off the comeback win and stay unbeaten in Missouri Valley Conference play. Carie Weinman and Caitlin Morrison each scored 20 points for the Crusaders (6-8, 2-5). Morrison scored 14 of her 20 points in the fourth, hitting all five of her shots and four 3s in the frame. Missouri State (11-2, 7-0) received votes in the latest Associated Press poll.

AUTO RACING

Wayne Taylor Racing wins record-tying third consecutive Rolex: Wayne Taylor Racing won its record-tying third consecutive Rolex 24 at Daytona, using a new car and a new lineup to beat some of the best racers in the world. Filipe Albuquerque held off Kamui Kobayashi and Renger van der Zande — both part of WTR's winning teams the last two seasons and both seeking to become the first winners of three consecutive Rolex races — to give the overhauled Taylor team its fourth win in the last five years at Daytona International Speedway. Albuquerque was challenged over the final 25 minutes by van der Zande, driving a Cadillac for Chip Ganassi Racing, until a punctured tire sent van der Zande to the pits with seven minutes remaining. Kobayashi cycled into second but didn't have enough to catch Albuquerque, who closed out the first overall Rolex victory for Acura in the prestigious twice-round-the-clock endurance race. Wayne Taylor left General Motors after 28 years at the end of last season to become a factory Acura program. He brought his oldest son, Ricky, back to the team for the refresh and they celebrated the overall victory as youngest son, Jordan, earned a class victory Sunday with Corvette Racing.