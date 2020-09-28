SPORTS DIGEST: Valpo leads Lewis tournament, freshman leads in debut

MEN'S GOLF

Crusaders dominate at Lewis: Valparaiso has a 16-stroke lead after two rounds and has six golfers in the top 10 of the Flyer Intercollegiate hosted by Lewis University. Caleb VanArragon shot a 68 Monday to take the medalist lead by one stroke over teammate Garrett Willis with a two-round total of 142. Drew Alexander and Jack Juskow are tied for ninth with a 149. The fifth golfer, Alex Heck, is 16th with a 152 to give the Crusaders a sizable lead over second-place Illinois Wesleyan, 583-599. Brett Seward is competing individually and is fourth after shooting 73 in both round for a two-day total of 146. Mason Bonn, also competing as an individual, joins Alexander and Juskow tied for ninth.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Valpo freshman leads first tournament: Roslyn Leitner did something Monday that hasn't been done at Valparaiso since October 2011. The freshman shot 75 for the first round that score or better by a Crusaders freshman since A.J. Selig. Leitner has a two-stroke lead after the first round of the Lewis Flyer Intercollegiate. Valpo shot a 340 and is fifth in a nine-team field.

PRO BASEBALL

Former White Sox OF Johnstone died at 74: Jay Johnstone, who won World Series championships as a versatile outfielder with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers while being baseball’s merry prankster, has died. He was 74. He died last Saturday of complications from COVID-19 and also had suffered from dementia in recent years, according to his daughter Mary Jayne Sarah Johnstone. He died at a nursing home in Granada Hills, she said Monday. “COVID was the one thing he couldn’t fight,” his daughter said by phone. “It’s really kind of shocking.” His family noted that Johnstone's time of death last Saturday occurred around the same time Dodger Stadium was plunged into darkness because of a power outage. “He may have had a hand in it or a victory lap of remembrance,” said Rick Monday, Johnstone's former teammate and current Dodgers broadcaster. Besides the Yankees and Dodgers, Johnstone played for the California Angels, Chicago White Sox, Oakland, Philadelphia, San Diego, and Chicago Cubs during a 20-year major league career that began in 1966 and ended in 1985. He had a career batting average of .267, with 102 home runs and 531 RBIs.