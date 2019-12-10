{{featured_button_text}}
Lake Central softball Alexis Johnson

Lake Central’s Alexis Johnson signed to play for Valparaiso University this week.

 John Luke, File, The Times

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Valpo softball inks Lake Central's Johnson: Lake Central's Alexis Johnson and Floyd Central's Madison Wathen are the latest addition to a seven-person recruiting class for Valparaiso. Johnson, a third baseman and outfielder, helped the Indians to a state championship appearance in 2018 and was named an All-State selection last season. Wathen, a pitcher, led the Hoosier Hills Conference in Earned Run Average last season.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Crusaders baseball adds 13 in fall signing period: A rich signing class adds 13 to Valpo's baseball program. It's a class that includes Kaleb Hannahs, the son of Indiana State baseball coach Mitch Hannahs, and Thomas Gross, whose coach at Minnetonka (Minn.) High School is former Crusaders coach Paul Twenge, who coached at VU from 1988-2006.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Cookerly named AVCA All-Region Honorable Mention: Valpo libero Rylee Cookerly was named Honorable Mention All-Midwest by the American Volleyball Coaches Association on Tuesday. The junior finished eighth nationally with 667 digs and 19th nationally with 5.25 digs-per-set. She finished her junior season with 2,092 digs, which is 12th-most among active Division-I players.

PRO BASKETBALL

Bulls' Porter will be re-evaluated in 4 weeks: Chicago Bulls forward Otto Porter Jr. will miss at least another month because of a broken left foot that was initially diagnosed as a bruise. The Bulls said the injury was confirmed by Dr. Bob Anderson, a foot and ankle specialist who examined him Monday. The team said the small fracture became clear after repeated imaging over the past five weeks, and Porter will be re-evaluated in four weeks. Averaging 11.2 points in nine games, he has been sidelined since he was hurt against Atlanta on Nov. 6.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Former Irish coach, Davie gets $825K buyout: It will cost the University of New Mexico $825,000 to buy out the two years remaining on head coach Bob Davie's contract. University President Garnett Stokes said Tuesday she signed off on the deal, the terms of which were disclosed during a regents meeting. Davie finished 35-64 after eight seasons at New Mexico. He twice guided the Lobos to bowl games and earned New Mexico’s first bowl victory in 10 years. But the last three seasons were marked by more losses than wins. The announcement of his departure was made in November ahead of the Lobos' last game. Davie coached Notre Dame from 1997-2001 and led the Irish to a 35-25 record in five seasons, losing all three bowl appearances and being ranked as high as No. 9 in a 1998 AP poll.

