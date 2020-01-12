WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Valpo win fifth straight road game: Valparaiso women's basketball is having its best season since the mid-2000s. Sunday's 88-66 win at Evansville was the fifth straight win on the road, which is the first time that's happened since the 2004-05 season from Dec. 18-Jan.5. Valparaiso (10-5, 2-2 MVC) was unselfish with a season-best 21 assists on 30 made baskets. Fourteen of those were 3-pointers, tying a season best. Carrie Weinman scored a game-high 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting with a game-high 4 3-pointers. Saturday's win marked the quickest VU has reached the 10-win mark since it did so in 2005-06 with a 10-5 start. Evansville (3-12, 0-4) couldn't maintain possessions, turning it over 27 times leading to 28 Valparaiso points. Frederick and Weinman had six steals apiece to lead the Crusaders to 21. Evansville freshman Abby Feit had her say with 14 points on eight shots, 13 rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Valpo returns home this weekend to host Illinois State on Friday and Bradley on Sunday.
PRO FOOTBALL
Patriots' Edelman arrested for jumping on car: New England Patriots star Julian Edelman was arrested in Southern California on suspicion of misdemeanor vandalism after jumping on the hood of someone's car, authorities said Sunday. Edelman, 33, caused unspecified damage when he jumped on the vehicle Saturday night on a commercial block of Beverly Hills, police Lt. Elisabeth Albanese said in a statement. Edelman was released on a citation and is scheduled to appear in court April 13. It wasn't known Sunday if he had an attorney, and the Patriots had no immediate comment.
Browns hire Vikings OC Stefanski as head coach: Kevin Stefanski coached running backs, tight ends and quarterbacks in Minnesota. He's about to take on his most challenging group yet — the Browns. The Vikings offensive coordinator, who came close to getting Cleveland's job last year but finished second to Freddie Kitchens, was hired as the Browns new coach — their 10th since 1999 — on Sunday, a person familiar with the team's decision and plans told The Associated Press. Stefanski agreed to accept the position a day after Minnesota's season ended with a 27-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC playoffs, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the sides have yet to finalize a contract. An official announcement is expected Monday, and Stefanski will be introduced early in the week. The hiring of the 37-year-old Stefanski, considered one of pro football's rising young coaching stars, ends a deliberate, two-week search by the Browns, who cycle through coaches like no other NFL team and were the only ones without one until this weekend. A year ago, Stefanski was a little known assistant when he so impressed the Browns during his interview that chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta recommended to owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam that they should hire him. However, the Haslams were swayed by then-general manager to hire Kitchens, and the results were atrocious. The Browns went 6-10. Kitchens was fired. The team wasn't going to pass on Stefanski again.