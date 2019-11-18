MEN'S BASKETBALL
Valpo's Freeman-Liberty named Missouri Valley Player of the Week: Valparaiso is off to a great start due to the play of sophomore Javon Freeman-Liberty. He's scoring 22.3 points per game through four games and earned Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week honors. He scored a career-high 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Crusaders in a comeback win, 89-76, at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. His 30-point, 10-rebound performance made him the second Crusader to have such a performance over the last two decades, joining Alec Peters, who did it six times. Freeman-Liberty scored 21 points in Sunday's 74-60 win over North Dakota. He is tied for 26th nationally in scoring, which leads The Valley.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Cookerly reaches digs milestone: Rylee Cookerly is the Valley's active leader in digs and the only player to cross the 2,000 dig threshold. Her 23 digs in Saturday's sweep of Bradley brought her career total to 2,003. She is the second quickest to reach 2,000 digs in program history and is the fourth player to cross the mark. Valpo closes the regular season on the road at Drake and Northern Iowa this weekend.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Notre Dame out of Top 25 poll for first time since 2006-07: Notre Dame’s 12-year run in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll is over. The Fighting Irish fell out of the AP Top 25 on Monday for the first time since the end of the 2006-07 season, stopping a streak of 234 consecutive weeks being ranked. It was the third longest active streak behind UConn’s (492) and Baylor’s (302). While the Irish dropped out of the rankings, Oregon remained No. 1. Baylor was second, receiving the other two first-place votes, followed by Stanford, Connecticut and South Carolina. Muffet McGraw’s team lost at home to Tennessee and Michigan State this week, marking the first time since 2008 that Notre Dame dropped two consecutive games in South Bend. Tennessee’s victory was the first time that a team other than UConn had beaten the Fighting Irish at home since 2012. The win helped the Lady Vols get ranked for the first time this year (No. 23). Tennessee owns the longest streak of being ranked, remaining in the AP Top 25 for 565 consecutive weeks before falling out in 2016. It’s no surprise that the Irish are struggling this season, with McGraw’s team losing players with more than 10,000 points to the WNBA and a few of the other top returning players transferring before the season. Notre Dame took another hit when sophomore guard Abby Prohaska was ruled out indefinitely before the season started because of blood clots in her lungs. Notre Dame could return to the rankings with a victory at No. 21 Michigan on Saturday.