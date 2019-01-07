College basketball
Fazekas wins back-to-back awards: Valparaiso University junior forward Ryan Fazekas was named the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week for the second week in a row after leading the Crusaders to a 2-0 start in conference play.
Against Illinois State on Wednesday, the Chesterton native scored 11 of his team-high 14 points in the second half. Then, in the win at Missouri State on Saturday, Fazekas matched his season high with six made 3-pointers — he finished 6 of 11 from behind the arc — for a team-best 18 points.
Fazekas, who attended Marquette Catholic and transferred to Valparaiso from Providence, and the Crusaders play host to Bradley at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
High school basketball
Whiting senior G’Angelo Reillo, Marquette Catholic senior Emma Nolan and Michigan City senior Hannah Noveroske were among the players named to this week’s Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Subway Player of the Week program.
Reillo registered a triple-double with 30 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in an 87-83 overtime loss to Lake Station. A 6-foot-2 guard, Reillo added four steals and converted 14 of 21 attempts from the floor and he was 2 of 2 from the line.
The 6-2 Nolan tallied a career-high 38 points with 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in Marquette Catholic's 78-55 victory over Bishop Noll in the Blazers' only game of the week. Nolan sank 12 of 23 field goals, including 4 of 8 3-point attempts, and made 10 of 11 free throws.
Noveroske averaged 30.0 points and 15.5 rebounds in two games for Michigan City. The 6-4 forward scored 20 points with 14 rebounds and seven blocks in a 51-47 loss at Crown Point. The Xavier University recruit then recorded 40 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks in an 85-28 victory at Bowman Academy.
Noveroske became Michigan City’s all-time scoring leader in the Bowman game with 1,611 career points, passing the previous mark of 1,609 set by 2009 graduate TaKenya Nixon. Noveroske was 14 of 19 from the field and 12 of 17 from the line in the 40-point game.
High schools
Gary Old Times Athletic Association banquet tickets still available: Tickets are still available for the Gary Old Timers banquet Wednesday at Avalon Manor for $35 per person.
This year's guest speaker is Mark Giangreco, sports director and lead sports anchor for WLS-TV in Chicago, and an ESPN Radio contributor. This year's honoree is Bill Dorulla, current athletic director of Crown Point High School.
Special guest appearances include Chet Coppock, a broadcaster and sports talk personality; and Dennis McKinnon a former professional football wide receiver and member of the Super Bowl XX champions 1985 Chicago Bears.
The banquet's Master of Ceremonies is Jeff Blanzy, college basketball analyst and NBC Channel 5 sports anchor. Cocktail hour is 5-7 pm and dinner starts at 7 pm.
LaPorte High School comfort classic accepting donations Jan. 11: The LaPorte High School comfort closet is accepting donations during the varsity boys and girls basketball games vs. Chesterton on Friday. Bring a personal care item to support the closet and receive a free Slicers T-shirt while supplies last.
Deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, soap, face wash and toothpaste will be accepted. The comfort closet allows LPHS students to anonymously get personal care items they need free of charge.